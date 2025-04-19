Maui Surf Forecast for April 20, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 08:47 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 12:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, medium period NNW swell has shifted more N and will gradually trend down through Sunday producing below average surf along N and W facing shores. A tiny, long period NW swell will fill in Monday into Tuesday before subsiding Wednesday which will prevent surf from going flat. In the long range, guidance depicts a gale forming Monday near the Kurils then tracking northeast to the western Aleutians by Wednesday. In this scenario, Hawaii would experience an uptick in the NW swell next weekend.

Surf along E facing shores will remain below the April average through the weekend. E shore surf could becomes tiny by mid week as southerly winds emerge.

A tiny, long period S swell will move through this weekend providing a small boost in surf along S facing shores. A larger, long- period SSW swell will fill in Monday into Tuesday and produce near to above average surf along S facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.