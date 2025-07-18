Maui Weather Forecast for July 18, 2025





Photo Credit: Tyler Rooke

West Side

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 89. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Saturday: Sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 89. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 83 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 60 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 49 at the visitor center to around 43 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 57 at the summit. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 73 to 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 61 to 75. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 73 to 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Seasonal high pressure to the north will maintain moderate to breezy northeast to easterly trade winds through next week. An area of enhanced moisture along with weak mid level troughing will increase trade wind showers tomorrow and Saturday. Showers should then decrease back to typical summertime amounts next week as drier air moves back in on the trade wind flow.

Discussion

A stable pattern is firmly established as a 1034 mb high pressure far north of the region remains in place. A minor decrease in stability tomorrow into this weekend is possible as a weak mid to upper level low edges in just north of the area and a mid level trough moves in from the east. This weak upper low and mid level trough could provide a small boost in lift for the islands Friday and Saturday before weakening Sunday and a more stable pattern returns for next week.

Observational data today from radar and satellite show a typical trade wind cloud and shower distribution and the balloon launch from this afternoon shows inversion heights around 6,000 ft. The inversion heights are expected to be raised across the region through the weekend as the instability from the mid level trough and upper low creeps in. Current model guidance shows trade wind showers increasing early tomorrow morning for Kauai and Oahu as low and mid level moisture moves through the area under the weak upper level low and trough. Any showers that do develop statewide will likely be a bit more heavy. This feature along with its associated moisture should weaken Sunday and a more dry and stable trade wind pattern will return Monday through next week.

Aviation

Locally breezy trade winds will prevail across the islands with occasional passing showers favoring the typical windward and mountain locations. A slight uptick in shower activity is possible during the overnight hours across windward areas, primarily across the western islands. Otherwise, VFR conditions are expected Friday.

Due to the locally breezy trades, AIRMET Tango for low level turbulence below 7,000 feet will continue through early Friday. Winds are expected to ease by Friday night.

Marine

High pressure will remain far northeast of the state through the rest of the week. Fresh to locally strong trades will persist through Friday, then drop slightly as a weak low-level trough moves through the state from the east through the weekend. The Small Craft Advisory (SCA) has been extended through Friday afternoon for the typical windy areas around Maui County and the Big Island.

Fading south and south-southeast swells will maintain below average surf on south facing shores through Friday. A slight bump in surf is expected this weekend as a new long-period southwest swell arrives from the Tasman Sea, along with a small short-period south-southeast swell. The Tasman swell is expected to peak Saturday, with surf heights topping near the summer average, before gradually declining into early next week.

Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain rough and choppy due to the fresh to locally strong trade winds. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through the weekend.

Minor coastal flooding along the shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas will be possible around the daily high tide starting Monday of next week due to peak monthly tides and higher than predicted water levels at select locations.

Fire weather

Fire weather concerns will lower tomorrow into this weekend as a wetter pattern develops across the state. Trade winds will remain light to locally breezy through the day before slightly weakening this weekend. A higher frequency of showers is expected tomorrow morning through Sunday morning. Drier, more stable weather is expected to return Sunday afternoon through next week. This may increase the fire weather threat over more leeward areas that do not receive the benefit of weekend rain.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Friday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!