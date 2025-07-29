Author of ‘Big Hearts on a Little Island’ to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Victoria Moore headshot. (Courtesy: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset)

Victoria Moore, author of “Big Hearts on a Little Island: The Maui community’s heroic response to the 2023 wildfires,” will speak at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Moore will share stories and photographs from her 250-page book, which documents the ways Maui residents came together in the aftermath of the fires. From courageous first responders and impromptu resource hubs to supply convoys by land, air and sea, the book captures an inspiring grassroots movement of community care.

Over the course of one year, Moore interviewed nearly 200 community helpers to weave together the book’s narratives. During her talk, she will highlight examples of everyday heroism, share behind-the-scenes reflections on the making of this 100% nonprofit project and offer a glimpse into how proceeds are helping to support the rebuilding of the Lahaina Public Library.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the meeting. The price is $45.

The meeting will be held at the portable classroom building at Sacred Hearts School, located in Kā‘anapali at 2530 Keka’a Drive. Social time begins at 5 p.m., and the meeting program is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The meeting is also accessible via Zoom: Meeting Link. To attend in person, email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.