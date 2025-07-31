DOH urges residents with electric medical devices to prepare for potential power outages

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is encouraging residents who rely on electric- or battery-powered medical devices to prepare for potential power outages. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, due to heightened wildfire risk, underscoring the importance of power outage preparedness.

Households with a member who depends on electricity for medical needs are urged to speak with their health care provider about backup options and planning. Families should review and update their emergency plans, including the possibility of temporarily relocating if adequate backup power is not available.

The Pacific ADA Center offers a helpful emergency preparedness checklist, available here.

Hawaiian Electric (HECO) may implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) in high-risk areas to prevent wildfires. Residents in Honolulu, Maui and Hawaiʻi counties who use powered medical devices should review HECO’s PSPS preparedness recommendations:

Check if your residence is in a designated PSPS area.

Sign up for emergency outage alerts.

Complete a Medical Needs Communication Form.

Contact HECO’s customer service for help: Oʻahu: 808-548-7311 Maui: 808-871-9777 Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi: 877-871-8461 Hilo: 808-969-6999 Kona: 808-329-3584 Waimea: 808-885-4605

Kauai Residents: Contact KIUC at 808-246-4300

If you have a smartphone, download the HECO app and enable notifications.

All households are encouraged to visit www.preparenowhawaii.org for emergency preparedness tips and resources to support health and safety. For questions about electrical service, please contact your utility provider directly.