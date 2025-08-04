Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 05, 2025

August 4, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
8-12
8-12
8-10
7-9 




East Facing
5-7
6-8
6-9
6-9 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 05:27 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 01:34 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The moderate size, long period south swell filling in tonight has lifted surf along many southern exposures to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels. Surf is expected to briefly fall below advisory levels by late Tuesday. Another south swell arriving late Wednesday or early Thursday will lift south surf back up to advisory heights. 


A moderate, medium to long period east swell moving in from what was once Tropical Cyclone Gil, in tandem with short period trade wind wave chop, will peak east-facing shore surf to near HSA levels into early Tuesday morning. 


A small, medium period northwest swell originating from former Typhoon Krosa in the West Pacific is bumping surf up a bit along north-facing shores. A small size, medium to long period northwest swell is scheduled to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday that will keep northern surf from going completely flat. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
