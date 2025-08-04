Maui Surf Forecast for August 05, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 8-12 8-12 8-10 7-9 East Facing 5-7 6-8 6-9 6-9

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 05:27 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 01:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The moderate size, long period south swell filling in tonight has lifted surf along many southern exposures to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels. Surf is expected to briefly fall below advisory levels by late Tuesday. Another south swell arriving late Wednesday or early Thursday will lift south surf back up to advisory heights.

A moderate, medium to long period east swell moving in from what was once Tropical Cyclone Gil, in tandem with short period trade wind wave chop, will peak east-facing shore surf to near HSA levels into early Tuesday morning.

A small, medium period northwest swell originating from former Typhoon Krosa in the West Pacific is bumping surf up a bit along north-facing shores. A small size, medium to long period northwest swell is scheduled to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday that will keep northern surf from going completely flat.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.