Maui County releases 2025 Community Needs Assessment on human services

A screen shot taken from the title page of the Maui County Department of Human Concerns 2025 Community Needs Assessment, conducted by Anthology Research.

The Maui County Department of Human Concerns has released results of the 2025 Community Needs Assessment, a comprehensive survey to guide the department’s ongoing efforts to support residents’ well-being.

“Conducted by Anthology Research, the study results offer valuable insights into residents’ perspectives on community needs and access to social services, including kūpuna services, early childhood programs, services for disabled residents and more,” an announcement says. “The report offers the department insights into the effectiveness of existing programs and funding structures, and provides guidance on future policies, services and grant-making decisions across the department’s divisions.”

Department of Human Concerns Director Lori Tsuhako PC: County of Maui

Department of Human Concerns Director Lori Tsuhako said: “Much of our work already reflects the needs and priorities of the community, and these findings reinforce many of those efforts. At the same time, they offer valuable opportunities to assess, enhance and explore how our programs and partnerships can have the greatest and most lasting impact across Maui County.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to an executive summary, the survey found that, while most residents are aware of county social well-being programs, more than a third reported being less knowledgeable about access to services.

Key survey findings

Housing and mental health: The survey identified mental health/substance abuse treatment and housing assistance for the unsheltered as the most critically needed services, with 70% of residents reporting a need for both. Following closely behind were services for seniors and people with disabilities (64% “critically needed”).

Barriers to access: A primary reason people face challenges is a lack of information. Nearly two-thirds of residents (63%) didn’t know which services were available, and more than half (51%) didn’t know how to apply for them. Logistical barriers like inconvenient hours and cost were also mentioned.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lack of awareness: The survey revealed significant gaps in public awareness about specific county programs. Over 60% of residents were unaware of existing early childhood resources, aging and disability services, and the Immigrant Services Division.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Community engagement: The report highlighted that residents get information about government programs primarily through word of mouth (74%), followed by government websites and local news (both 69%). The survey also found that nearly 60% of residents are likely to volunteer in the next year.

Survey results are available on the department website at: https://www.mauicounty.gov/117/Department-of-Human-Concerns.