The Sewing Hui to revive the Fiber Arts Show at the Maui County Fair

Dillon McLellan’s Sunset Dress at the 2019 Maui Fair with a First Place Ribbon and Best in Show Ribbon.

After a six-year pause, the Maui County Fair is making its long-awaited return, and with it comes the Fiber Arts Show. The Fiber Arts Show is an event that celebrates the creativity and skill of Maui’s makers, from seasoned artisans to emerging talent. It encourages participation, inspires the next generation to explore the fiber arts, and offers the community a beautiful and inspiring showcase to enjoy.

At the heart of this revival of the Fiber Arts Show is a small but mighty nonprofit: The Sewing Hui, a group of local volunteers who have spent the past several years stitching hope, joy, and community on Maui, one project at a time. The Sewing Hui is honored to chair this year’s showcase, bringing together sewists, quilters, and fiber artists from across the island.

The Fiber Arts Show will take place Oct. 2-5, 2025, at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, as part of the Maui County Fair held at the War Memorial Special Events Complex in Wailuku.

“We are so excited to help bring the fair back to life and to highlight the incredibly talented sewists, quilters and fiber artists on Maui,” said Jennifer Oberg, director of The Sewing Hui and chair of the Fiber Arts Show. “This is an opportunity to showcase the beauty and craftsmanship of Maui’s talent, from keiki to kūpuna.”

Team members on the Fiber Arts Show committee include Celia Haines, Cheryl Bien, Debbie Shimabukuro, Elaine Gima, Ellie MacGaughey, Gail Norris, Gail Pickholz, Lisa Daly, Marilyn Tsang, Nancy Betts, Patty Davis, Sharon Labao, Stephie Garrett and Ti Belay. More team members are needed and welcome.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For Oberg, reviving the show is also about remembering past fairs. Back in 2012 and 2013, while working as the PCNC at Haʻikū Elementary, she watched students prepare plants and produce for the horticultural exhibit, and art projects for the fair. “Loading up that yellow school bus with all the entries, and driving down to the fairgrounds was so exciting,” she recalls. “The kids loved seeing their work on display and were proud when they came home with trophies and ribbons. For so many keiki at schools across the island, the School Art Exhibit was a highlight of the year. We hope to create that excitement as well about the Fiber Arts Show.”

The 2012 Winners of the Horticulture Show at the Maui Fair. Sara O won a Best of Show Ribbon in the 2012 School Art Show.

Years later, in 2019, Oberg was teaching sewing classes in Makawao Town when one of her students, 10-year-old Dillon McLellan, designed and created a project called “Sunset Dress”, designing, cutting out the fabric and sewing it entirely on her own. Oberg encouraged her to enter it in the show, and Dillon won both First Place and Best in Show. “That was when I really discovered this show to support sewing and fiber arts,” Oberg said. “I thought, next year I’d encourage all my students to enter and help bring more attention to this wonderful showcase.” That plan was interrupted by COVID, the fires, and financial constraints, but now, six years later, the show is back. “We are so grateful to the County and Festivals of Aloha for bringing back the fair,” Oberg said.

Categories and Divisions

The show invites entries from all Maui County residents across five divisions: Professional, Kūpuna (65+), Adult, Youth (12-17), and Keiki (5-11). Participants may submit works in categories including crochet, knitting, needlework, sewing, weaving, yarn, and quilting. Each category has multiple sections to choose from such as blankets, toys, clothing, holiday items, household goods, felted items and more.

The organizers hope to see a wide range of pieces, from Hawaiian quilts to handspun yarn, Waldorf-inspired felted creatures, specialty crocheted toys, custom clothing, and even leatherwork. “Really – we want everyone to be creative and come up with their own projects and ideas,” Oberg said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The announcement for this year’s Fiber Arts Show is coming a bit later than usual, with the entry deadline now just a few weeks away on Sept. 19. To make things easier and encourage participation, organizers have adjusted the rules so that anyone can submit a piece created within the past two years. They are hopeful this will remove the pressure to rush and finish something at the last minute.

LEFT: Creative weavings are a beautiful item to enter into the show. CENTER: Needlepoint of all types are welcome at the show. RIGHT: Quilts of all designs are encouraged to be submitted to the show.

Entries are due by Sept. 19, with drop-offs accepted Sept. 15-19 at the Maui County Fair Office trailer in Wailuku. A nominal $5 entry fee per item helps fund the show, ribbons, awards, and the sustainability of the fair.

Awards include first through third place in each division, as well as Best of Show in each category. A Grand Prize and People’s Choice Award will also be given, with community members invited to vote during the fair.

LEFT: Crochet Animals are a fun item to submit to the Fiber Arts Show. RIGHT: Crochet items are welcome at the show.

Oberg is quick to point out that this event is about much more than competition. “The Fiber Arts Show is really a homecoming,” she said. “After everything Maui has been through, we need spaces that bring us together, celebrate our resilience, and remind us of the beauty we can create with our own hands. We welcome entries from everyone, even if you don’t want to compete. Please enter and share your beautiful creations with the community.”

Submit your knitted items to the Fiber Arts Show.

Enter your custom-made clothing items – keiki and adult clothing, gowns, and costumes.

Call for Volunteers

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Sewing Hui is seeking volunteers to help set up and run the show. Support is needed in areas such as show setup, recruiting and coordinating judges, serving as docents during the show, and assisting with breakdown after the show.

LEFT: Sewing Hui Volunteer, Dressmaker and Textile Artist Elaine Gima RIGHT: Sewing Hui Volunteer and Quilter Nancy Betts and Sewist Shannon McCaffrey

“This show is truly a community effort, and we would love the help of anyone who has time and enthusiasm to share,” said Oberg.

Giving Back Through Recycling

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Sewing Hui’s leadership of the Fiber Arts Show also reflects its ongoing commitment to community service. The organization has been supported by Maui County’s Recycling Department in its efforts to reduce textile waste through their popular monthly Sewing Sewcials, Beginner Sewing Workshops, and their Teddy Bear Project.

“We are so grateful to the Maui County Recycling Department for supporting projects,” Oberg said. “Chairing the Fiber Arts Show is a way for us to give back to the community that continues to uplift and inspire us.”

Sewing Hui Volunteer and Sewist Jani Hoffmeier creating a Christmas stocking.

Get Involved

If you are a sewist, quilter or fiber artist interested in participating in the Fiber Arts Show then visit the link below with guidelines for the show and information on how to apply: https://www.themauifair.com/fiber-arts-contest.html

LEFT: Felted Animals will be shown under the Yarn category. RIGHT: Handspun Yarn of all varieties are welcome in the show.

If you are interested in volunteering for the Fiber Arts Team, then email thesewinghui@gmail.com.

Follow The Sewing Hui on social media to see upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.