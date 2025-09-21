Senators urge PGA officials to find home for The Sentry in Hawaiʻi

More professional golfers are qualifying and getting ready to tee-off for The Sentry in early January at the Kapalua Plantation Course. File photo by Wendy Osher

The Hawaiʻi State Senate is urging PGA officials to find a home for The Sentry in Hawaiʻi after last week’s announcement that the tournament would not hold the event at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in 2026. The decision comes after 27 years on Maui and was attributed to “ongoing drought conditions, water conservation requirements, agronomic conditions and logistical challenges.”

Senators note that high-profile events like The Sentry bring up to 3,000 visitors into West Maui who fuel regional economic development by using hotels and vendors. The cancellation is projected to cost Maui roughly $50 million in lost annual economic impact if not replaced with another course in Maui County, according to lawmakers.

“This is a real setback for Maui. Our small businesses, workers, and nonprofits depend on the spending and charitable support tied to this tournament,” said Sen. Troy N. Hashimoto (D – 5, Wailuku, Kahului, Waihe‘e, Waikapu Mauka, Wai‘ehu), Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Housing. “Maui is still recovering from the devastating effects of the 2023 wildfires and losing The Sentry prolongs recovery for Maui residents and local small businesses.”

Sens. Donovan Dela Cruz and Troy Hashimoto sent a letter urging PGA Tour and Sentry officials to identify an alternative venue for the tournament either on Maui or elsewhere in Hawaiʻi and are working to meet with officials to discuss future options. These events also support regenerative tourism by spreading benefits to local communities while protecting Hawai‘i’s natural and cultural resources.

“With visitor arrivals declining, hotel occupancy down, and our film industry stagnating, we cannot afford to let sports tourism trend in the same direction,” said Sen. Donovan M. Dela Cruz (D – 17, Portion of Mililani, Mililani Mauka, portion of Waipi‘o Acres, Launani Valley, Wahiawā, Whitmore Village), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “High-spending visitors drawn to major sports events like The Sentry bring in revenue far beyond the event itself—hotels fill up, restaurants are busy, local vendors thrive.”