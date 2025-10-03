98th Maui County Fair off to a celebratory start; Day 2 entertainment line up, traffic info.

Maui County Fair Parade 2025. PC: County of Maui

An estimated 3,000 people participated in the 98th Maui County Fair Parade as thousands more watched the parade unfold along Kaʻahumanu Avenue. The parade kicked off the four-day event at War Memorial Stadium Complex, which returns to the Valley Isle after a six year hiatus.

Mayor Richard Bissen, who spearheaded the fair’s return, honored former Mayor Michael Victorino as Parade Grand Marshal.

The parade also featured nonprofit organizations, school marching bands, cheerleaders, local businesses, along with participation from members of the military, Maui Police and Fire departments.

The County of Maui captured the event highlights on IG and extended coverage via a Facebook livestream.

The event features E.K. Fernandez rides, contests, food booths and other activities from Oct. 2-5, 2025, at the War Memorial Special Events Complex.

Information on rides and the new EK Fernandez Fun Pass App are available here.

Traffic impacts

FOR MOTORISTS

Area traffic impacts:

Halia Nakoa Street and parking stalls along Kanaloa Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. Sept. 29 to 8 a.m. Oct. 8 due to fair setup and breakdown.

Kanaloa Avenue will have traffic restrictions from 8 a.m. Oct. 2 to 8 a.m. Oct. 5. Traffic flow will be divided. Crossing Kanaloa Avenue will be prohibited. Access to parking areas will be limited to the side of the street that matches your direction of travel.

FOR FAIRGOERS

Free parking:

Wailuku Garage

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

Free shuttle service during fair days:

One shuttle every 30 minutes from 6 p.m. to close; two shuttles every 15 minutes during peak hours.

Pickup locations: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center; Keōpūolani Park; North Market Street at the Historic Iao Theater

Drop-off location: Kanaloa Avenue, Field 2 (fairgrounds)

Paid parking ($5 per vehicle):

Baldwin High School

Boys & Girls Club

War Memorial Stadium

Keōpūolani Park

J.W. Cameron Center

Kaiser Wailuku Medical Office

‘Ohana and rideshare drop-offs:

Active loading and uploading for fair guests near Baseball Field 3 along Kanaloa Avenue.

Maui County Fair entertainment lineup

Kalani Peʻa

The entertainment kicks off after the opening parade on Thursday evening, Oct. 2, with each night hosted by a presenting sponsor.

The entertainment schedule is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 3, 2025

Presented by HMSA

6 p.m. — Jordan Soon

7:30 p.m. — Kalani Pe‘a, four-time Grammy Award winner

9 p.m. — A Fiji Tribute featuring Damon Williams, Pi‘ilani Arias, Loeka Longakit and friends

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Presented by Hawaiian Airlines

12:30 p.m. — Kaina Kountry

2 p.m. — Hawaiian Airlines Serenaders

3:30 p.m. — Mikey Mina

5 p.m. — Da Braddahs

6:30 p.m. — Hawaiian Time

8 p.m. — Ka‘ikena Scanlan

9:30 p.m. — Redmelo

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

Presented by Makena Golf & Beach Club

12:30 p.m. — Mark Yamanaka

2 p.m. — Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka with Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva

3:30 p.m. — Ku‘uipo Kumukahi

5 p.m. — Keali‘i Reichel and Hālau Ke‘alaokamaile with Nā Kumu Hula Kealiʻi Reichel and Henohea Kāne

6:30 p.m. — Nā Leo Pilimehana

8 p.m. — Nuff Sedd

Special Fair Day to be held at Maui County Fair

97th Maui Fair, opening day. (10.3.19) Photo by Wendy Osher.

A Special Fair Day for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mobility impairment and members of the Deaf community will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, as part of the Maui County Fair. The event at the War Memorial Special Events Complex will include rides, games and live entertainment.

“The Special Fair Day offers connection and access for individuals of all abilities and reflects our commitment to inclusion and respect for all members of our community,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “We’re happy to see this tradition returning along with the Fair.”

Each Special Fair Day guest must be escorted by a caregiver. Students must be accompanied by a responsible adult (such as a parent, guardian or family member). The Hawaiʻi Department of Education is not coordinating with the Fair for this event. Children who are attending the event during school hours will need to take an absence from school that day.

For questions, contact info@themauifair.com.

County Corner features 15 County booths

Approximately 15 County of Maui departments will offer surveys, community outreach and education, a keiki drawing station, giveaways and other activities in the County Corner tents fronting Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool at War Memorial Special Events Complex.

Community members and visitors are welcomed to visit the following departments and agencies: Maui Police Department; Department of Fire and Public Safety; Maui Emergency Management Agency; Office of Recovery; Department of Water Supply; Department of Planning; Department of Public Works; Department of Transportation; Boards and Commissions; Department of Environmental Management; East Maui Water Authority; Department of Finance; Department of Housing; and the Department of Human Concerns.

Election Division at Maui County Fair QKC location

The Elections Division for the County of Maui will be available to register new voters, update current voter information and answer questions during the Maui County Fair at Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center in the old Longs Drugs store, near Macys.

Orchids, artwork and crafts will be on display in the same location. Elections staff will be available from Thursday 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. to noon and 3:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – noon.

For more information contact the County Clerk’s Election Division at (808) 270-7749 or visit www.mauicountyvotes.gov.