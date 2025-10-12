The Shops at Wailea announces fall dining specials

A look at what’s on the menu this fall at Ruth’s Chris at The Shops at Wailea. (Credit: Ruth’s Chris Steak House)

Signature restaurants at The Shops at Wailea are offering seasonal experiences this fall, from a chef’s selections menu at Ruth’s Chris to business lunches at the recently opened location of Aurum.

At Ruth’s Chris, a limited-time “Chef’s Fall Selections” menu features refined entrées, such as an 8 oz. Center-Cut Filet & Crab-Stuffed Shrimp, as well as Salmon with Bay Scallops. Compliment meals with special sides like Maple-Glazed Butternut Squash. Ruth’s Carrot Cake and RC Paper Plane cocktail round out the fall menu. Reservations can be made here.

The new Three-Course Business Lunch Special at Aurum Maui is offered at $45 per person, from noon to 3 p.m. The first course features either Farm Greens or Local Pumpkin Soup, followed up by a main course with choices like Fried Chicken Bowl, Hand-Rolled Ricotta Gnocchi, Crispy Fish or Mediterranean Meatballs. Desert is a choice between Ice Cream or Sorbet. Gluten-free and vegan options available. For more information, visit @aurummaui on Instagram or book a reservation here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Pint & Cork restaurant is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. For every Pink Hope and Aperol Spritz sold, $1 will be donated to support a local community member’s treatment and care. Proceeds go directly toward medical bills, travel for treatment and daily support needs. For more information, visit @thepintandcork on Instagram