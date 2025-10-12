Maui Food and Dining

The Shops at Wailea announces fall dining specials

October 12, 2025, 6:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A look at what’s on the menu this fall at Ruth’s Chris at The Shops at Wailea. (Credit: Ruth’s Chris Steak House)

Signature restaurants at The Shops at Wailea are offering seasonal experiences this fall, from a chef’s selections menu at Ruth’s Chris to business lunches at the recently opened location of Aurum.

At Ruth’s Chris, a limited-time “Chef’s Fall Selections” menu features refined entrées, such as an 8 oz. Center-Cut Filet & Crab-Stuffed Shrimp, as well as Salmon with Bay Scallops. Compliment meals with special sides like Maple-Glazed Butternut Squash. Ruth’s Carrot Cake and RC Paper Plane cocktail round out the fall menu. Reservations can be made here.

The new Three-Course Business Lunch Special at Aurum Maui is offered at $45 per person, from noon to 3 p.m. The first course features either Farm Greens or Local Pumpkin Soup, followed up by a main course with choices like Fried Chicken Bowl, Hand-Rolled Ricotta Gnocchi, Crispy Fish or Mediterranean Meatballs. Desert is a choice between Ice Cream or Sorbet. Gluten-free and vegan options available. For more information, visit @aurummaui on Instagram or book a reservation here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Pint & Cork restaurant is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. For every Pink Hope and Aperol Spritz sold, $1 will be donated to support a local community member’s treatment and care. Proceeds go directly toward medical bills, travel for treatment and daily support needs. For more information, visit @thepintandcork on Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Post a Notice | View All
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 2: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 2 weeks ago
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 1: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 3 weeks ago