Maui County sees continued below-average rainfall in October 2025

October 2025 rain gauges for Maui Nui. (Courtesy: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Most rain gauges across Maui County recorded below-average rainfall in October, according to the National Weather Service’s monthly rainfall summary.

A few sites neared average, including one on Molokaʻi that slightly exceeded its monthly norm. Author of the summary, senior service hydrologist Tina Stall, noted that several sites on Maui are still missing data due to maintenance issues.

The driest areas in October were the leeward areas of Maui and Molokaʻi, as well as the central Maui Valley. The USGS Kepuni gauge recorded its driest October in 15 years.

On a positive note, Upcountry Maui got some much-needed rainfall to downgrade its water shortage status from Level 3 to Level 2. The USGS Puʻu Kukui gauge reported the county’s highest monthly total with 12.70 inches—49% of average—and the highest single-day total of 3.58 inches on October 18, surpassing Mt. Waiʻaleʻale for the state’s October daily record.

Year-to-date rainfall percentages remained largely steady, with most sites between 60% and 90% of average. Upcountry Maui is still riding high from some good totals in September and October, coming in above average for the year so far. The USGS West Wailuaiki Stream gauge leads the county’s year-to-date totals at 123.55 inches, 65% of its average.

Statewide Rainfall Summary for October 2025

Statewide, rainfall in October was largely below average. The month began with moderate trades and increased moisture, bringing enhanced windward showers, especially on Oʻahu and Molokaʻi. As high pressure weakened between Oct. 2-5, trades shifted southeast and lightened, allowing land and sea breezes to form. This shifted shower activity to interior and upslope areas, mainly southeast-facing slopes, though rainfall stayed generally light, around a quarter inch or less.

A weakening surface trough lingered over the western half of the state from Oct. 6-10, bringing higher humidity and periods of light to occasionally moderate showers, most notably on Kauaʻi where isolated totals reached 1 to 2 inches. Light southeasterly winds supported localized heavy rainfall over the southern coastal and upslope areas of Kauaʻi and Oʻahu during this time. A Flood Advisory was issued for the island of Oʻahu for rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Moisture decreased after Oct. 11, though light winds continued to support afternoon inland showers through Oct. 14.

Moderate to breezy trades returned mid-month along with an upper low near Kauaʻi, producing several days of wetter weather from Oct. 16-21. Heavy rain prompted the issuance of a Flood Advisory on the Kona slopes of Hawaiʻi Island on Oct. 16 for rainfall rates of up to 1 inch per hour and for the island of Kauaʻi on Oct. 17 for rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. A drying trend took hold from Oct. 22-24 as trades strengthened into the breezy to locally strong range, leading to periods of critical fire weather conditions across interior and leeward zones.

Deep tropical moisture was drawn northward into Hawaiʻi Island beginning on Oct. 24 and spread westward across the state. The heaviest rainfall occurred over windward areas of Hawaiʻi Island and Maui, while cold temperatures aloft allowed for wintry precipitation on Hawaiʻi Island summits. Some leeward and higher terrain areas received 1 to 2 inches of rain, prompting a Flood Advisory for Kauaʻi during early morning on Oct. 28. Trade winds weakened again over the last few days of the month as a front lingered well north of the state. On Oct. 29, enhanced showers from lingering instability from an upper trough brought heavy rainfall to the Hawaiʻi Island from Hilo around South Point to Kona, triggering a Flood Advisory. Conditions trended drier to close out the month under light to moderate trades.

To view the full rainfall summary, visit weather.gov/hfo/hydro_summary.