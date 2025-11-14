Maui-raised surfer Dylan Sloan hosts homecoming premiere of his ‘Genesis’ film Nov. 29 in Kīhei

Film premiere poster. (Courtesy: Amy Sloan)

Maui-born 17-year-old surfer Dylan Sloan is bringing his new Hurley-sponsored surf film “Genesis” home for a special one-night premiere on Saturday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. at South Maui Gardens in Kīhei.

Directed by Austin DeSousa, “Genesis” follows Sloan and fellow Hurley athlete Luke Guinaldo, 20, on a month-long mission through Indonesia. The film captures the raw reality of surf life on the road — the travel, the waves, the wipeouts, the breakthroughs, the camaraderie and the dream of creating something real with heart and grit.

For Sloan, the event marks a homecoming to the place where he first paddled out, learned the ocean’s rhythms, competed in contests and became inspired by the support of family, coaches and friends.

“The film represents where I’ve been and where I’m going,” Sloan said. “But nothing means more than bringing it home to Maui.”