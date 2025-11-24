Maui’s own ʻĀinaty advance to the ‘Hawaiʻi to the World’ finale, Dec. 14

ʻĀinaty’s Kamalei Kawaʻa with McKenna Maduli, host of Hawai’i to the World at the Maui auditions. PC: Hawaiian Council

The Hawaiian Council congratulates ʻĀinaty, who has been selected as the Maui winner of “ Hawai‘i to the World ,” a televised talent competition celebrating Hawaiʻi’s next generation of artists, musicians, dancers, and creators.

ʻĀinaty impressed the judges with a standout performance, earning the group a spot in the “Hawaiʻi to the World” finale airing Sunday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. on Hawaiʻi News Now, simulcast on K5 and KHNL, and streaming on all HNN platforms.

The family of ʻĀinaty’s Kamalei Kawaʻa were among those in the audience at the Hawai’i to the World, Maui auditions. PC: Hawaiian Council

“Every island has incredible stories and talent to share,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council and the show’s co-creator. “Maui continues to inspire all of us with its resilience, creativity, and spirit. This show was created to uplift Hawaiʻi’s artists, celebrate our culture, and showcase the creativity that connects us all. We’re excited to see Maui take the stage in the finale.”

Each week, “Hawaiʻi to the World” spotlights one island before the grand finale — where the top acts from Kauaʻi, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, and Oʻahu will take the stage for the $10,000 grand prize. The show also features a Fan Favorite award, determined by online voting, celebrating the contestant who receives the most community support. Voting for Fan Favorite will remain open 24 hours after each show airs.

ʻĀinaty will now advance to the finale alongside Kauaʻi’s two finalists — Beya and Kumu Hula Troy Allen Lazaro with Hālau Ka Pā Hula o Hīnano — with additional finalists from Hawaiʻi Island and Oʻahu to be announced in the coming weeks.

Hawai’i to the World, Maui auditions. PC: Hawaiian Council

Other Maui competitors included: Pono Akiona, S.O.S. Hoas, Leimana Purdy, TJ & the Maui Country Band, Max Angel, Silky Sister, and Namaka Pau‘ole.

Upcoming broadcast will air weekly on HNN immediately following Sunday Night Football at 7 p.m.:

Nov. 30 : Hawai‘i Island Auditions (Alakaʻi Paleka, guest judge)

: Hawai‘i Island Auditions (Alakaʻi Paleka, guest judge) Dec. 7 : Oʻahu Auditions (Jake Shimabukuro, guest judge)

: Oʻahu Auditions (Jake Shimabukuro, guest judge) Dec. 14: Finale

For more information or to vote for Fan Favorite, visit hawaiitotheworld.com.