Maui Weather Forecast for November 25, 2025

West Side

Today: Sunny. Highs 74 to 85. East winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 65 to 73. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 85. East winds up to 10 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs 75 to 86. North winds around 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. North winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 86. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 83 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 69. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 53 to 68. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 46 at the visitor center to around 43 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 68. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 83 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 79. East winds around 10 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 87. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 56 to 73. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 87. East winds around 10 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Fronts passing north of the islands this week will maintain light to moderate east to east-southeast winds and dry conditions over the region. There is a chance early next week for unsettled weather with a front approaching from the northwest.

Discussion

The forecast has been updated to reflect the latest solution of the National Blend of Models (NBM), but very little has changed in the forecast in the coming days.

A high pressure ridge north of the islands is being pushed southward by a front to the north. This is resulting in the weakening of the trades over the islands, and with additional fronts expected to pass north of the islands, the winds will remain on the light to moderate side into the weekend. A stable mid level layer and zonal flow in the upper levels will help maintain a relatively dry weather pattern in place over the next several days.

The next substantial weather feature is a stronger front that will approach the islands from the northwest this weekend. The latest global models runs indicate this front will stall out west of Kauai Sunday, before lifting northward. The GFS brings slightly more unstable air than the ECMWF towards the islands with this system on Sunday. However at this time, both models suggest that the unstable airmass will not impact the islands. Another frontal system could reach the western islands early next week. However with that system days away, will watch future models runs to see what impacts we might see from that system.

Aviation

A ridge north of the state will sink south and weaken today as a front passes by to the north. Expect gentle trade winds over the western half of the state and more moderate trades over the eastern half. Terrain sheltered areas will likely see afternoon seabreezes in this lighter trade wind pattern. Expect mostly VFR conditions. Brief MVFR conditions could develop along windward and mauka regions and along sheltered leeward and interior areas during afternoon seabreezes.

No AIRMETs in effect and none are expected.

Marine

A ridge of high pressure north of the state will gradually weaken and drift south over the islands on Wednesday. This will cause our current moderate to locally fresh easterly trade winds to gradually weaken over the next several days and veer from the southeast direction. The forecast beyond Thursday will be highly dependent on the evolution of a large North Pacific storm developing Thursday into Friday. Latest global models and its ensemble members are in line with a front approaching the state from the northwest Friday into Saturday with the front stalling and weakening within the vicinity of Kauai from Saturday into Sunday.

Although the details remain uncertain regarding thunderstorm chances, confidence is increasing for large seas building above the Small Craft Advisory (SCA) thresholds (10 ft or higher) this week. The first round of high seas will build in from Wednesday through Friday, and then another round of SCA conditions with the second larger northwest swell builds into the region from Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

The current northwest swell will continue to decline today. A large long period northwest (320-330 degree) swell will fill in starting later tonight through Wednesday, likely exceeding advisory thresholds through Thursday. This northwest swell could briefly approach warning thresholds late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A large storm force low is expected to develop across the West Central Pacific on Thursday and could send our first extra large northwest swell of the season into the islands from Saturday night into Sunday affecting exposed north and west facing shores. There are still some differences regarding the intensity of the low with each model run, but nonetheless we should see an extra large swell by next Sunday. Expect a higher degree of uncertainty on the final size of this next swell, as the size of the low and the close proximity of the fetch leaves some potential for even giant size surf affecting north and west facing shores by Sunday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week due to the lighter winds.

Fire weather

Winds and humidity levels will remain below critical fire weather thresholds this week. Brief passing showers will tend to favor island interiors during the afternoons and windward areas overnight into the early mornings.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

