Maui senators weigh in on leadership roles for 2026 session

Maui County state Senators Lynn DeCoite, (left to right) Troy Hashimoto and Angus McKelvey. PC: Hawaiʻi Legislature

Maui County’s three-member delegation to the Hawaiʻi State Senate says its assigned leadership and committee roles position them to advocate effectively for wildfire recovery and resources during what is expected to be a financially difficult legislative session.

The Hawaiʻi State Senate recently announced its leadership and committee assignments for the 33rd Legislature, which convenes Jan. 21. While the organizational structure remains largely stable, members of the Maui delegation — Sens. Lynn DeCoite, Troy Hashimoto and Angus McKelvey — highlighted how their specific placements will influence the county’s recovery from the August 2023 wildfires.

Assistant Majority Floor Leader DeCoite, who represents Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, and Lāna‘i, will chair of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. She emphasized that her assignments place Maui County interests at the center of legislative negotiations.

“Serving as Chair of Economic Development and Tourism; and as a member of Ways and Means; Energy and Intergovernmental Affairs; and Agriculture and Environment, puts Maui County where decisions are made, not after the fact,” DeCoite said.

She outlined her legislative priorities for 2026, which include “wildfire recovery and long-term economic stability” and “tourism reform focused on authentic, community-driven experiences.”

DeCoite noted that her seat on the powerful Ways and Means Committee is vital for rural equity.

“Ways & Means is critical for ensuring Maui especially Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Upcountry and East Maui has equitable access to funding and state resources,” DeCoite said. “Overall, these leadership roles allow me to advocate early, shape policy, and secure resources that directly benefit Maui County.”

Hashimoto, who represents Wailuku, Kahului, Waihe‘e, Waikapu Mauka, and Wai‘ehu, will serve as assistant majority whip and vice chair of the Housing Committee. He also holds seats on the Government Operations, Public Safety and Military Affairs, and Ways and Means committees.

Hashimoto cautioned that the upcoming session will face fiscal headwinds.

“I am honored to continue serving in Senate leadership as assistant majority whip and as vice chair of the Housing Committee,” Hashimoto said. “These roles, along with my seat on the newly combined Committee on Education and Higher Education and my continued service on the Ways and Means Committee, are vital as we head into a tougher session with anticipated budget constraints.”

Senate President Ronald Kouchi noted in the leadership announcement that federal budget cuts to education necessitated combining the higher education and education committees to better address “shortfalls across the educational spectrum.”

Despite the tight budget forecast, Hashimoto expressed confidence in the delegation’s coverage.

“Despite these fiscal challenges, the Maui delegation is exceptionally well-positioned,” Hashimoto said. “Between myself and Senators McKelvey and DeCoite, we have secured representation on almost every committee in the Senate, ensuring that Maui remains well-represented and has a direct voice in every major decision facing our state.”

McKelvey, representing West Maui and South Maui, will chair the Government Operations Committee. He will also serve as a member of the Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee; and the Water, Land, Culture and the Arts Committee.

McKelvey offered a candid assessment of the reorganization.

“Except for a few positions, nothing has really changed… so I think things will pretty much stay the same,” McKelvey said.

Leadership and committee assignments

The full leadership and relevant committee assignments for the Maui senators are as follows: