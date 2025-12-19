Atelier Gallery to open new exhibition in Wailea featuring Maui-based artists

Sample of artwork featured in “Weavers of Enchantment” at Atelier Gallery in Wailea. Courtesy image

Atelier Gallery in Wailea will open a new exhibition, “Weavers of Enchantment,” on Dec. 27, featuring work by Maui-based artists Carolina Manchester, Christina DeHoff and Stephanie Sachs. The exhibition will run through Jan. 31.

The show presents a collection of luminous, intuitive oil paintings inspired by Hawaiʻi’s light, landscapes and natural rhythms. According to the gallery, the exhibition explores themes of connection, transformation and the harmony between Earth and cosmos.

Manchester, who is a participating artist as well as the gallery’s owner and founder, opened Atelier Gallery in December 2023. After first visiting Hawaiʻi, Manchester relocated to Maui and established the gallery as a space to share her work alongside that of other local artists.

An opening reception for “Weavers of Enchantment” is scheduled for Dec. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Atelier Gallery, located at 161 Wailea Ike Place, Suite B-106, in Kīhei. Gallery hours during the exhibition run will be Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.