Committee meetings canceled, Office of Council Services closed on Monday

The Water Authority, Social Services and Parks Committee meeting and the Water and Infrastructure Committee meetings that were scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 9, have been canceled because of the continuing threat of severe weather, the Office of Council Services announced.

The Office of Council Services, which staffs the Maui County Council’s committees, joins other county and state agencies in closing Monday. The decision follows guidance from weather and emergency officials, aligning with recommended safety precautions, the office said.

According to the National Weather Service, the potential for flooding from heavy rain continues into Monday, with some weakening going into Tuesday. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for all Hawaiian Islands until 6 p.m. on Monday, the NWS said.

Emergency officials are asking residents to prioritize their safety by staying off the roads unless travel is essential and by staying updated with the latest weather alerts.

The committee meeting schedule for the rest of the week is available at MauiCounty.us. For more information, call the Office of Council Services at 808-281-1309.