HIDOE to reopen public schools, UH campuses reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 10

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education announced that all public schools and offices are expected to reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 10, following the improvement of weather conditions statewide.

State and county emergency officials have indicated that the severe weather impacting the state has subsided and is expected to continue dissipating throughout Monday. The Department has been working closely with emergency management agencies and school administrators to assess campus conditions. At this time, there are no reports indicating that schools cannot safely reopen.

HIDOE is aware of localized issues at a small number of campuses, including temporary power outages and downed trees. Crews are actively addressing these conditions, and schools have been conducting site checks to ensure campuses are safe for students and staff.

If any individual school is unable to reopen as scheduled due to site-specific conditions, families and employees at those schools will be notified directly through official school communication channels.

The Department appreciates the patience and cooperation of students, families and staff as campuses complete final assessments. The Department will continue to monitor conditions and coordinate with emergency officials as schools resume normal operations.

Families are also reminded that O‘ahu students will not report to school on Friday, Feb. 13, as schools observe a previously announced teacher institute day for professional development. Neighbor island schools were already scheduled to observe institute day on Friday, Feb. 13, and this adjustment aligns Oʻahu schools with those previously planned activities. School offices and HIDOE offices will remain open that day, and employees will follow their normal institute day expectations.

All University of Hawaiʻi campuses will reopen and resume operations and classes on Tuesday, Feb. 10, following the statewide closure of state offices due to storm conditions.

With improving weather conditions and continued alignment with guidance from the State of Hawaiʻi, all Ke Kula ʻo Kamehameha campuses, preschools and all other sites will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 10. For campus ‘ohana, individual school sites may share additional operational details as needed.