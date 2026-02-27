Rep. Tokuda introduces bill to remove tariffs on farm inputs, lower costs for farmers

Kula Ag Listening Session (1.29.26) PC: Office of US Rep. Jill Tokuda

US Rep. Jill Tokuda of Hawaiʻi introduced the Tariff Free Farming Act to lower costs for farmers by eliminating President Trump’s tariffs on essential agricultural imported supplies.

Tokuda said that according to preliminary estimates, the President’s tariffs on agricultural inputs cost American producers more than $8 billion in 2025, far exceeding the revenue collected from those imports. “Market reactions drove prices even higher, forcing farmers to pay the entire tariff rate, as well as additional price increases,” according to Tokuda’s announcement.

Tokua said the Tariff Free Farming Act would reduce production costs and help restore price stability by eliminating tariffs on feed, farm machinery, and other essential inputs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tokuda introduced this bill after holding a series of agriculture listening sessions in every county of Hawai‘i, where she heard directly from farmers and producers about rising costs.

“The president’s tariffs are a tax on our farmers and ranchers, who already fight for survival on razor-thin margins. Every dollar added to the cost of fencing, fertilizer, or equipment threatens their livelihoods, and ultimately drive-up prices for American families at the grocery store,” said Tokuda. “My bill would give Hawaiʻi’s farmers and ranchers the certainty they have been asking for. Never again should farmers and producers pay the price for reckless trade policies that they had no hand in creating.”

The Tariff Free Farming Act is endorsed by the National Farmers Union, the Hawai‘i Farmers Union, the Hawai‘i Farm Bureau, and the Hawai‘i Cattlemen’s Council.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Disruptive trade policies disproportionately harm family farmers and ranchers, who operate on tight margins and depend on stable markets and prices to stay afloat,” said National Farmers Union President Rob Larew. “At a time when the farm economy remains fragile, producers need certainty, not inflated costs for essential agricultural inputs. We thank Rep. Tokuda for introducing this legislation and for recognizing the importance of providing meaningful relief and greater stability for America’s family farmers and ranchers.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Original cosponsors of the bill are Reps. April McClain Delaney (MD-06), Johanna Hayes (CT-05), Andrea Salinas (OR-06), Melanie Stansbury (NM-01), Shomari Figures (AL-02), Kelly Morrison (MN-03), and Robin Kelly (IL-02).