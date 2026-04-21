Ready, set, go: 56th Maui Marathon set for Sunday

Lahainaluna High School students celebrate with a Maui Marathon runner at their aid station on April 27, 2025. Courtesy photo

The 56th annual Maui Marathon is set to welcome its largest field of participants to date on Sunday when runners and walkers alike will tackle the course from the Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort to Papalaua Wayside Park and back.

Participants also have the options of participating in a half marathon or 5K and 10K events.

Event organizers invite runners and walkers to pick up their race packets from noon to 6 p.m. April 24 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Maui Marathon Health & Fitness Expo at the the Westin Maui Resort & Spa, located in the Honoapiʻilani Ballroom. The event is free and open to the public.

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“Participation has continued to build in recent years, and this year is shaping up to be one of our strongest turnouts in a long time,” co-race director Jeremiah Savage said. “That kind of momentum reflects the special connection people have to the Maui Marathon and the experience of coming together on Maui for an event that is about health, community and shared purpose.”

The Maui Marathon offers something bigger than just a finish line, Savage added.

“It brings people together through health, perseverance and the spirit of Maui,” he said. “There is a deep sense of community here, and runners feel that. Whether you are a local resident or traveling here for the event, the experience is about challenge, beauty and connection. It is a race, but it is also a celebration of Maui and the people who make this island so special.”

Runners make their way on the Maui Marathon course last year. Courtesy photo

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The race packets include a T-shirt, event bag, race bib with timing chip attached and a Speed Cup. Participants may also pick up packets on behalf of others by providing a valid ID or written confirmation from the registered runner.

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Race day begins with the full marathon at 5 a.m. at the start/finish line in front of the Outrigger Kaʻanapali Beach Resort. The course follows an out-and-back route with a turnaround near Papalaua Wayside State Park. The half marathon will begin at 5:30 a.m. and start and finish in Kaʻanapali, turning around just past Launiupoko Wayside Park. The courses do not go through Front Street.

The 10K race/walk will begin at 5:45 a.m., followed by the 5K at 5:55 a.m. Course maps are available on the Maui Marathon website.

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In addition to packet pickup, the Expo will feature a range of local vendors offering wellness products, fitness gear, and official Maui Marathon merchandise. The event is open to both runners and community members interested in exploring Maui-based businesses and health-focused brands.

Complimentary self-parking is available at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa for up to 60 minutes, based on availability, for those attending the Expo and packet pickup.

“Participants can expect a fun, well-supported race celebrating Maui’s beauty and the running community,” said co-race director Malia Crouse.

The Maui Marathon was made possible by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the Maui County Office of Economic Development, Maui Paradise Properties, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa Ka’anapali, The Valley Isle Road Runners, the Maui Police Department and many more.

For more information, visit MauiMarathon.com.