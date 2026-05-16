County DPW announces new procedures for factory-built housing in Lahaina Burn Zone

Lahaina housing rebuild. 4-15-2026 PC: Brian Perry

To increase flexibility, the County of Maui Department of Public Works (DPW) Development Services Administration has implemented new procedures for factory-built housing in the Lahaina Burn Zone.

Factory-built housing – a dwelling or portion of a dwelling that is prefabricated or assembled at a place other than the site where the building will be placed long-term – will now be permitted as permanent housing if the factory-built structure follows updated regulations and policies.

“In collaboration with the Office of the Mayor and the Maui County Council, the County Department of Public Works is committed to expanding housing opportunities for the Lahaina community through new dwelling construction,” DPW Director Jordan Molina said. “Factory-built housing has the potential to reduce construction costs, increase flexibility and create a more efficient path from permitting to move-in for local families.”

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For more information on factory-built housing, including design registration of plans, permitting, inspections and certification of factories:

ONLINE: https://hi-mauicountymapps.civicplus.com/295/DSA-Design-Registration

CONTACT: County DPW DSA Building Plans Review Section at dsa.plansreview@mauicounty.gov or 808-270-7236

or 808-270-7236 IN PERSON: County DPW DSA office, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Maui County Service Center, 110 Alaʻihi St., Suite 214, Kahului

For general information on building applications in the Lahaina Burn Zone:

ONLINE: County DPW DSA Disaster Recovery Building Permit website, https://hi-mauicountymapps.civicplus.com/320/DSA-Disaster-Recovery-Building-Permit

CONTACT: Recovery Permit Center at rpc@mauicounty.gov or 808-270-5724

or 808-270-5724 IN PERSON: County DPW DSA Recovery Permit Center, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Maui County Service Center, 110 Alaʻihi St., Suite 207, Kahului

For general information on County DPW, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks . For information on Lahaina recovery and rebuilding, visit www.mauirecovers.org .