Maui News

County DPW announces new procedures for factory-built housing in Lahaina Burn Zone

May 16, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
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Lahaina housing rebuild. 4-15-2026 PC: Brian Perry

To increase flexibility, the County of Maui Department of Public Works (DPW) Development Services Administration has implemented new procedures for factory-built housing in the Lahaina Burn Zone.

Factory-built housing – a dwelling or portion of a dwelling that is prefabricated or assembled at a place other than the site where the building will be placed long-term – will now be permitted as permanent housing if the factory-built structure follows updated regulations and policies.

“In collaboration with the Office of the Mayor and the Maui County Council, the County Department of Public Works is committed to expanding housing opportunities for the Lahaina community through new dwelling construction,” DPW Director Jordan Molina said. “Factory-built housing has the potential to reduce construction costs, increase flexibility and create a more efficient path from permitting to move-in for local families.”

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For more information on factory-built housing, including design registration of plans, permitting, inspections and certification of factories:

For general information on building applications in the Lahaina Burn Zone:

For general information on County DPW, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks. For information on Lahaina recovery and rebuilding, visit www.mauirecovers.org.

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