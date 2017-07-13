AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Muggy Conditions Continue Today for Maui County

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · July 13, 2017, 1:59 AM HST (Updated July 12, 2017, 6:05 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Looking Ahead

    Moist tropical air is forecast to continue affecting the state bringing muggy conditions and enhancing trade wind showers. Drier and more stable weather is expected late Thursday through the weekend.

     

    Today 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We expect east winds around 10 to 15 mph with local sea breezes developing and humid conditions. High temperatures are forecast from 85° to 90° but feeling warmer with the higher heat index. Partly sunny skies with numerous morning showers for windward areas and scattered afternoon showers. Leeward spots are forecast to get scattered showers through the day.

    UV index at 12 (“extreme” exposure level)

     

    Tonight

    Mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated showers for leeward spots. Low temperatures from 73° to 78°. Winds are expected to be east around 10 to 15 mph.

     

    Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image; NOAA

    Image; NOAA

    Image; NOAA

    Image; NOAA

    Image; NOAA

    Image; NOAA

    Image; NOAA

    Image; NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD