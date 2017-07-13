Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Looking Ahead

Moist tropical air is forecast to continue affecting the state bringing muggy conditions and enhancing trade wind showers. Drier and more stable weather is expected late Thursday through the weekend.

Today

We expect east winds around 10 to 15 mph with local sea breezes developing and humid conditions. High temperatures are forecast from 85° to 90° but feeling warmer with the higher heat index. Partly sunny skies with numerous morning showers for windward areas and scattered afternoon showers. Leeward spots are forecast to get scattered showers through the day.

UV index at 12 (“extreme” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated showers for leeward spots. Low temperatures from 73° to 78°. Winds are expected to be east around 10 to 15 mph.

