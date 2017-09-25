Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds are forecast to continue to gradually weaken today. Mainly windward clouds with passing showers are expected through Tuesday. Leeward Big Island slopes will see afternoon and evening clouds and a few showers. A brief increase in shower activity is expected around Wednesday. Gentle to locally moderate trade winds will likely persist through Friday.

Today

We expect light northeast winds from 10 to 15 mph today with a local afternoon sea breeze developing. Partly sunny skies are forecast with scattered windward showers, mainly in the early morning. Sunshine for leeward areas. Temperatures up to 85° to 90°.

UV index at 11 (“extreme” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers for windward spots. Leeward spots could see some isolated showers. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph with a land breeze developing as the land cools off.

