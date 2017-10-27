Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday. West shores of Maui.

High Surf Warning: Through 6 p.m. Saturday for north shores of Maui and Molokai and west shores of Molokai.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday for seas up to 7 to 13 feet.

Looking Ahead

Drier, cooler weather is forecast to spread over the state. Light trade winds will begin to fill in today and through the weekend. Humidity levels along with rain chances are expected to increase Sunday and into next week as winds shift from the southeast ahead of an approaching cold front.

Today

We expect north winds around 15 mph. Partly cloudy skies are forecast with scattered windward showers in the morning and lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 80° to 85°.

UV index at 8 (“very high” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 66° to 71°. Winds are expected to be out of the northeast around 15 mph.

