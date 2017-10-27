AD
Trade Winds and Drier Weather Expected Today

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · October 27, 2017, 1:43 AM HST (Updated October 26, 2017, 8:47 PM) · 0 Comments
image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday. West shores of Maui.

High Surf Warning: Through 6 p.m. Saturday for north shores of Maui and Molokai and west shores of Molokai.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday for seas up to 7 to 13 feet.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Drier, cooler weather is forecast to spread over the state. Light trade winds will begin to fill in today and through the weekend. Humidity levels along with rain chances are expected to increase Sunday and into next week as winds shift from the southeast ahead of an approaching cold front.

     

    Today

    We expect north winds around 15 mph. Partly cloudy skies are forecast with scattered windward showers in the morning and lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 80° to 85°.

    UV index at 8 (“very high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 66° to 71°. Winds are expected to be out of the northeast around 15 mph.

     

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

