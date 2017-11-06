Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: For northeast winds up to 25 knots with seas from 6 to 9 feet through 6 p.m. Monday.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds are expected to keep blowing through next weekend. The atmosphere is forecast to be rather dry and stable through Friday but cloud bands carried by the trade winds will bring some showers to windward areas. Showers could become more active next weekend as the atmosphere becomes more moist and unstable.

Today

We expect trade winds around 15 to 20 mph. Mostly sunny skies are forecast today with scattered windward showers. Temperatures up to 82° to 87°.

UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Low temperatures from 68° to 73°. Winds are expected to be trades around 15 to 20 mph.

