11 p.m. 7.25.20 Update

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for Kauai as part of the latest Douglas forecast update issued by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Kauai joins Oahu as two locations in the state that are now under Hurricane Warning status.

The system has maintained the same intensity and strength with 90 mph sustained winds and remains a Category 1 hurricane. Current movement is toward the WNW at 16 mph. Douglas is about 240 miles E of Kahului, Maui and 335 miles E of Honolulu.

The forecast track shifted slightly to the north since the last advisory, but forecasters urge the public not to focus too much on the forecast track.

Maui County remains under a Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch. Forecasters say the latest models takes the system very close to the islands, skirting the islands on its path up the island chain, with potential impacts overnight into tomorrow for Maui.

Maui Specific Highlights:

Hurricane conditions are possible on Maui County late tonight and Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are also expected late tonight or Sunday.

Tropical storm winds are 60% probable for Kahului and Hana, and 45% probable for Lanai City.

Large swells from Douglas will produce hazardous and destructive surf along exposed coasts with storm surge 2–4 feet above normal tide near the center of the storm.

Rainfall of 5–10 inches is expected, with high amounts over elevated terrain.

Life threatening flash flooding and landslides are possible. A flash flood watch is in effect for all islands Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.

Watches and Warnings:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for: Oahu and Kauai County (including the islands of Kauai and Niihau).

is in effect for: (including the islands of Kauai and Niihau). A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: Hawaii County and Maui County (including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe).

is in effect for: (including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe). A Hurricane Watch is in effect for: Hawaii County and Maui County (including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe).

is in effect for: (including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe). A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: Portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals .

What it means:

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within the next 48 hours.

11 p.m. 7.25.20 Discussion

At 11 p.m., the center of Hurricane Douglas was located by reconnaissance aircraft near latitude 20.4 North, longitude 152.8 West. Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Douglas will pass dangerously close to the main Hawaiian Islands on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Douglas is forecast to remain near hurricane intensity as it passes the islands, necessitating a Hurricane Warning for Kauai County.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 983 mb (29.03 inches).

Potential Impacts:

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected on Oahu on Sunday and on Kauai and Niihau Sunday night, and remain possible across Maui County and the Big Island on Sunday. Tropical Storm conditions are expected across the Big Island and Maui County beginning early Sunday.

SURF: Large swells generated by Douglas will affect the Hawaiian Islands into Monday, producing life-threatening and potentially destructive surf along exposed shores.

STORM SURGE: The combination of higher than predicted water levels, dangerous storm surge, and large breaking waves will raise water levels by as much as 3 feet above normal tides near the center of Douglas.

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall associated with Douglas is expected to affect portions of the main Hawaiian Islands from early Sunday into Monday. Total rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible from Maui County westward to Kauai County, with the greatest amounts in elevated terrain. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding and land slides, as well as rapid water level rises on small streams. Douglas could produce 2 to 5 inches of rainfall over the northern half of the Big Island.

*The next intermediate advisory is at 2 a.m. and the next complete advisory is at 5 a.m. Data courtesy Central Pacific Hurricane Center.