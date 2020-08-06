Two O‘ahu residents are the 28th and 29th casualties of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i. The cases include:

An elderly female, with underlying medical conditions, who had been a resident at a Pearl City nursing home, but then was hospitalized; and

An elderly man, also with underlying health issues, who was also in the hospital when he died.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park said, “The passing of this man really demonstrates how rapidly and invisibly COVID-19 is spreading through our communities, particularly on O‘ahu and particularly associated with clusters. A close contact of this individual attended a spin class at a gym taught by a person linked to the Hawaiian Airlines cluster.”

Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson in expressing heartfelt condolences to both the man and woman’s families and friends said, “This is why taking personal responsibility is so critical as we continue to see this rise in COVID-19 cases. If you’re sick, stay home. If you’re around other people, wear your mask and practice physical distancing. These are proven methods to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

With today’s announcement, there are now 29 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 22 on Oʻahu, six in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 1.8 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Prior COVID-19 related deaths are posted below.

List of COVID-19 Related Deaths in Hawai‘i: