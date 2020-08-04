144 New COVID-19 Cases Today in Hawai‘i; 27th DeathAugust 4, 2020, 10:38 AM HST · Updated August 4, 12:08 PM 16 Comments
The state Department of Health reported a COVID-19 related death today in a Honolulu man with underlying medical conditions. Department officials say the man was in the 40 to 59-year-old age group and had tested positive for COVID-19. An investigation into his cause of death continues, and it is recorded as the 27th COVID-19 death in Hawai‘i since the beginning of the pandemic.
Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said, “We all extend our condolences to the family and friends of this man. Every death reminds us how very serious this disease is. Coronavirus can strike down anyone of any age. We can all protect each other and prevent more hospitalizations and deaths.”
The Department of Health is also reporting another triple-digit-day of new coronavirus cases in the state. A total of 144 cases were reported today, including 139 on O‘ahu and five on Hawai‘i Island.
State health officials say “the numbers demonstrate that this is not the time for anyone in Hawai‘i to be letting their guard down.”
Some examples of clusters that are under investigation include:
- 71 cases linked to a series of funeral events
- 6 cases linked to a hot yoga class
- 12 cases associated with a birthday party
- Multiple household and other clusters associated with social interactions
The majority of new COVID-19 cases continue to be associated with community spread.
Today’s case count of 144 comes after yesterday’s record single-day total of 207, however approximately 114 of Monday’s cases are the result of delayed reporting over the weekend due to private clinical laboratory reporting issues.
Hawai‘i’s Triple Digit Case Count Has Officials Considering Reinstatement of Measures
Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is enacting several new rules amid record triple-digit single day increases in new COVID-19 cases. The governor said he would be working with the mayors to reinstate some of the measures that were relaxed in recent weeks.
Mayor Victorino’s recommendations on Maui include updated Public Health Emergency Rules that limit indoor and outdoor social gatherings to no more than 10 people. The use of large structures that may attract gatherings, such as tents and pavilions, are also prohibited at beaches and parks. The rules went into effect on July 31, 2020.
Quarantine Updates:
On Monday, July 13, Gov. David Ige announced he is delaying the launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by a month to Sept. 1, 2020. He also announced the extension of Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine on trans-Pacific travel to the end of August. The governor said he still believes in the program and reports that the state has made progress, but said spikes on the mainland and here at home have stalled the program that many equate to the reopening of tourism in Hawaiʻi.
He agreed that the developments will make economic recovery more challenging for Hawaiʻi.
A separate quarantine in place for interisland travel was lifted on Tuesday, June 16.; however, on Friday July 24, amid record increases in cases statewide, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino asked Governor David Ige to reinstate the 14-Day interisland quarantine. As of the time of this posting, no decision had been made on the request. Upon lifting the interisland quarantine, the state implemented thermal screening, a new interisland travel form and a more robust contact tracing program.
This applies only to air travel within the state, and anyone arriving into the state is still subject to a 14-day quarantine as outlined above.
The state has since selected NEC Corporation, NEC Corporation of America and their partner, Infrared Cameras Inc., to provide thermal temperature screening and facial imaging technology at Hawaiʻi’s public airports.
The thermal temperature screening equipment was installed immediately at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Kahului Airport, Līhuʻe Airport, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole and Hilo International Airport.
- Phase 1 will have the temperature scanners installed this month at the gates currently being used for arriving trans-Pacific flights.
- Phase 2 will have the temperature scanners installed at the remaining gates in the coming weeks.
- Phase 3 expects to have the facial imaging equipment installed by Dec. 31, 2020.
Hawaiʻi School Board Votes to Approve Delayed Start of School by Two Weeks
The Hawaiʻi Board of Education on Thursday night (July 30, 2020) voted to postpone the start of the school year by two weeks to Aug. 17th. The delay provides assurances that health and safety preparedness concerns relating to COVID-19 are addressed and that there’s enough time for employee training in protocols and virtual learning tools. The board postponed action on a separate motion that sought to waive the statutory law that requires 180 days of instruction, and will revisit the matter at a later date.
27 COVID-19 Related Deaths in Hawai‘i to Date
To date, there have been 27 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 20 on Oʻahu, six in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 1.8 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Prior COVID-19 related deaths are posted here.
List of COVID-19 Related Deaths in Hawai‘i:
- (July 27) A Honolulu man with underlying medical conditions has died. Department of Health officials say the man was in the 40 to 59-year-old age group and had tested positive for COVID-19. An investigation into his cause of death continues, and it is recorded as the 27th COVID-19 death in Hawai‘i since the beginning of the pandemic.
- (July 23) State officials extended condolences to the family and friends of the 26th person to succumb to coronavirus, an elderly O‘ahu woman. Her death was reported to DOH late Wednesday, July 22 and was included in the July 23rd recap.
- (July 22) An Oʻahu man, between 40-59 years-of-age was the state’s 25th COVID-19 related death. The death was reported late Tuesday, June 21. This was the fourth COVID-19 death in this age group.
- (July 17) An elderly O‘ahu woman, with underlying medical conditions, was the 24th death due to coronavirus for Hawai‘i. The woman died on Thursday, July 16, and her passing was reported the following day.
- (July 17) Hawaiʻi reported a 23rd COVID-19 related death involving an elderly Oʻahu resident who had been isolating at home with family. The state Department of Health confirms that the individual was a man over the age of 60 who had an underlying health condition.
- (July 11-12 weekend) One patient was an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona over the July 11-12 weekend. Health officials say the man had been receiving treatment for several months for underlying medical conditions.
- (July 12) A female died in an O‘ahu hospital Sunday morning, July 12, and had previously been a resident of a care home.
- (July 7) An elderly O‘ahu man with underlying medical issues died July 7th. State health officials say the man’s death was added today after a review of his health history and discussions with his primary care physician.
- (July 3) An elderly patient on O‘ahu who was hospitalized with multiple underlying health issues.
- (June 26) An elderly Honolulu man was the 18th death in Hawai‘i due to the coronavirus. The last reported death prior to this was on May 3, one-and-a-half months earlier.
- (May 3) The 17th death is a woman, over the age of 60 on Maui, with underlying medical conditions. She had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late February. Her infection occurred in mid-April. “COVID-19 is not believed to be the primary cause of death, due to her other serious illnesses, but may have been a contributing factor to her passing,” health officials said.
- (April 27) The 16th death is an Oʻahu woman who is over 65-years-old and had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized since early April.
- (April 26) An O‘ahu man, over the age of 65, with underlying health conditions passed away on April 26. He had been in the hospital since early March and his infection was presumed to be community associated.
- (April 24) The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported the 13th and 14th deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state. One is an O‘ahu man who had been hospitalized since the beginning of April, was over 65-years-old, and had underlying medical conditions. He had a history of travel to Las Vegas in March. The other is also an O‘ahu man, over 65-years-old, who’d also been hospitalized recently and also had underlying health conditions. His infection was the result of community-associated spread.
- (April 20) The Hawai‘i Dept. of Health reports that two additional coronavirus related deaths occurred on April 20, bringing the total in the state to 12 since tracking began on Feb. 28, 2020. The deaths occurred on O‘ahu and on Maui and both were men, 65-years-old, or older. On Maui, the man who passed had underlying health conditions. He had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late last year, according to state Health officials. This person’s death is considered related to the MMMC cluster.
- (April 19) The fourth Maui case was confirmed on April 19, and was an adult male from Washington state in the 40-59-year age group who had no previous medical conditions. State health officials say the man’s exposure history may be travel-related. The man had been hospitalized for an extended period in serious condition at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
- (April 11) A woman, over 65-years-old is the ninth death from COVID-19. State officials say she had underlying medical conditions and had tested positive for the virus when she was hospitalized on O‘ahu.
- (April 7) A third death in Maui County reportedly occurred on April 7, but was reported in the state count on Friday, April 10. The third case involved an elderly individual who was in the chronic care unit.
- (April 8) The second Maui death was announced on Wednesday, April 8, and was an unattended death. The person who passed was identified as an adult male resident over the age of 65.
- (April 6) Maui reported its first COVID-19 related death on Monday, April 6, of an adult male over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions and exposure to travelers.
- (April 4) An East O‘ahu adult male, over 65-years-old, is the 4th person to die from COVID-19. The individual passed on April 4, and based on preliminary information, this case was travel-related in that the person may have been exposed to someone who had traveled. He had been hospitalized.
- (April 3) The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported the death of a third individual with COVID-19. The elderly Oʻahu resident had been hospitalized in critical condition on life support for several weeks after returning from travel to Washington state.
- (April 2) Hawaiʻi officials confirm a second COVID-19 related death in the state.
- (March 30). Governor David Ige offered condolences to the family of an individual, as the state reported it’s first death linked to the COVID-19 virus. The individual passed away on March 20 and was identified as an older adult male resident of Oʻahu who was hospitalized with multiple medical issues and did have a positive COVID-19 exposure, according to state Health officials. The presumptive positive result came back from a private lab.
