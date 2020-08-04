The state Department of Health reported a COVID-19 related death today in a Honolulu man with underlying medical conditions. Department officials say the man was in the 40 to 59-year-old age group and had tested positive for COVID-19. An investigation into his cause of death continues, and it is recorded as the 27th COVID-19 death in Hawai‘i since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said, “We all extend our condolences to the family and friends of this man. Every death reminds us how very serious this disease is. Coronavirus can strike down anyone of any age. We can all protect each other and prevent more hospitalizations and deaths.”

The Department of Health is also reporting another triple-digit-day of new coronavirus cases in the state. A total of 144 cases were reported today, including 139 on O‘ahu and five on Hawai‘i Island.

State health officials say “the numbers demonstrate that this is not the time for anyone in Hawai‘i to be letting their guard down.”

Some examples of clusters that are under investigation include:

71 cases linked to a series of funeral events

6 cases linked to a hot yoga class

12 cases associated with a birthday party

Multiple household and other clusters associated with social interactions

The majority of new COVID-19 cases continue to be associated with community spread.

Today’s case count of 144 comes after yesterday’s record single-day total of 207, however approximately 114 of Monday’s cases are the result of delayed reporting over the weekend due to private clinical laboratory reporting issues.

Hawai‘i’s Triple Digit Case Count Has Officials Considering Reinstatement of Measures

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is enacting several new rules amid record triple-digit single day increases in new COVID-19 cases. The governor said he would be working with the mayors to reinstate some of the measures that were relaxed in recent weeks.

Mayor Victorino’s recommendations on Maui include updated Public Health Emergency Rules that limit indoor and outdoor social gatherings to no more than 10 people. The use of large structures that may attract gatherings, such as tents and pavilions, are also prohibited at beaches and parks. The rules went into effect on July 31, 2020.

Quarantine Updates:

On Monday, July 13, Gov. David Ige announced he is delaying the launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by a month to Sept. 1, 2020. He also announced the extension of Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine on trans-Pacific travel to the end of August. The governor said he still believes in the program and reports that the state has made progress, but said spikes on the mainland and here at home have stalled the program that many equate to the reopening of tourism in Hawaiʻi.

He agreed that the developments will make economic recovery more challenging for Hawaiʻi.

A separate quarantine in place for interisland travel was lifted on Tuesday, June 16.; however, on Friday July 24, amid record increases in cases statewide, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino asked Governor David Ige to reinstate the 14-Day interisland quarantine. As of the time of this posting, no decision had been made on the request. Upon lifting the interisland quarantine, the state implemented thermal screening, a new interisland travel form and a more robust contact tracing program.

This applies only to air travel within the state, and anyone arriving into the state is still subject to a 14-day quarantine as outlined above.

The state has since selected NEC Corporation, NEC Corporation of America and their partner, Infrared Cameras Inc., to provide thermal temperature screening and facial imaging technology at Hawaiʻi’s public airports.

The thermal temperature screening equipment was installed immediately at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Kahului Airport, Līhuʻe Airport, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole and Hilo International Airport.

Phase 1 will have the temperature scanners installed this month at the gates currently being used for arriving trans-Pacific flights.

Phase 2 will have the temperature scanners installed at the remaining gates in the coming weeks.

Phase 3 expects to have the facial imaging equipment installed by Dec. 31, 2020.

Hawaiʻi School Board Votes to Approve Delayed Start of School by Two Weeks

The Hawaiʻi Board of Education on Thursday night (July 30, 2020) voted to postpone the start of the school year by two weeks to Aug. 17th. The delay provides assurances that health and safety preparedness concerns relating to COVID-19 are addressed and that there’s enough time for employee training in protocols and virtual learning tools. The board postponed action on a separate motion that sought to waive the statutory law that requires 180 days of instruction, and will revisit the matter at a later date.

27 COVID-19 Related Deaths in Hawai‘i to Date

To date, there have been 27 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 20 on Oʻahu, six in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 1.8 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Prior COVID-19 related deaths are posted here.

