Due to the newly reinstated neighbor island quarantine, entry restrictions have been implemented at Maui’s Second Circuit Court.

Effective Aug. 11 through Aug. 31, “No one shall enter Judiciary facilities in the Second, Third, and Fifth Circuits if they have traveled in the past 14 days, or have traveled inter-island to the Second, Third, or Fifth Circuits on or after Aug. 11, 2020, and 14 days has not passed since such travel,” according to an order issued by Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald.

This restriction was added in response to Gov. David Ige’s 11th Proclamation related to inter-island travel and to ensure the safety of court users and Judiciary personnel.

The denial of access to anyone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or other symptoms of respiratory illness and/or close prolonged contact with a person who has or is suspected to have COVID-19 remains in place.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Non-custody criminal and traffic hearings

Non-custody arraignment and plea, status and pretrial conferences, demand/waive jury trials, change of plea, and other such matters, as well as traffic infraction hearings will be conducted remotely by Zoom. If a defendant is unable to appear via Zoom, the case will be continued. Instructions on appearing by Zoom are available on the Judiciary’s website. Search “remote court hearings”.

Defendants who are in custody for misdemeanor and/or petty misdemeanor cases

These cases will proceed in-person or through videoconferencing with Oʻahu Community Correctional Center, the Hawaiʻi State Hospital, the Honolulu Police Department , and/or the State Office Tower.

Felony cases

These cases will proceed in-person or through videoconferencing with Oʻahu Community Correctional Center, the Hawaiʻi State Hospital, the Honolulu Police Department for custody and non-custody defendants.

Quarantine violator cases

These cases will proceed in-person or through videoconferencing with the State Office Tower for custody and non-custody defendants.

Civil cases

Temporary restraining orders and injunctions, and cases involving TROs and injunctions based on illegal lockouts and utility shutoffs will proceed in-person as scheduled. All other District Court civil cases are postponed. Notices will be provided to parties informing them of their new court dates.

Trials postponed

All trials are postponed until after September 14. Notices will be provided to parties informing them of their new court dates.

Court services

All District Court facilities will remain open for general court services, though hours of operation may be modified as necessary.

Examples of hearings to continue being conducted in-person are temporary restraining order/gun violence protective order hearings or trials, motions requesting the return of firearms, and temporary foster custody and motions to transition from family supervision to foster custody.