Maui Health hosts a virtual community town hall today, Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 3 p.m. HST.

Several members of the Maui Health team will be answering questions from the community via Facebook Live.

Participants will include representatives from administration including CEO, Mike Rembis, community physicians, and nursing personnel.

Maui Health will be accepting questions via text and through the Facebook Live comment feed. Organizers say the best method to submit a question is through text messaging at (808) 214-3637. Participants can begin sending questions now or during the town hall.

The platform is being used to answer community concerns and share information.

Maui County has eight additional COVID-19 cases today for a cumulative total of 311 over the course of the pandemic. Clusters on Maui include at least 20 cases at the Roselani Place assisted living facility and 66 associated with the Maui Memorial Medical Center (as of Tuesday, Aug. 25).

Total infections at the Maui hospital over the past two weeks include 31 patients and 35 health care workers.

This surpasses the first wave of infection at the hospital reported earlier this year when 52 individuals had tested positive. That cluster was declared “closed” on May 19, 2020.