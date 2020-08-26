There were 277 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today including 245 on O‘ahu, eight on Maui, 23 on Hawai‘i Island and one case diagnosed outside of the state. There were also two more O‘ahu deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state total since the pandemic began to 51.

State Health officials say that “while there are indications that infections in Honolulu are beginning to stabilize and even decrease slightly,” they are expressing concerns about growing activity on Maui and Hawai‘i island.

Maui has eight additional cases for a cumulative total of 311. Clusters on Maui include at least 20 cases at an assisted living facility and 66 associated with the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Hawai‘i island has 23 new cases today for a cumulative total of 243 since the start of the pandemic.

Most of the newly reported cases are reported on O‘ahu with 245 today for a cumulative total of 6,626.

Commenting on the increasing activity on the two Neighbor Islands, State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park said, “Along with our county partners, we are closely monitoring these trends. We have concerns that ongoing gatherings, especially with inconsistent mask use or distancing, are contributing.” On Hawai‘i island two recent large gatherings are of particular concern: a beach gathering and a large funeral. Social media videos from the funeral showed people not physically distancing or wearing masks. More than 500 tests have been reportedly administered to people who attended the funeral with additional testing planned.

Hawai‘i’s coronavirus death toll reached 51 today, with the Dept. of Health reporting two additional deaths. Both are O‘ahu men who were in the hospital and had underlying health conditions. One of the men was in the 50 to 59-year-old age group, and the other was in the 60 to 69-year-old group.

Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson extended statewide condolences to the family and friends of the latest people to pass from COVID-19. “The tragic loss of our loved ones and our neighbors is devastating and sadly, more deaths are expected as our case numbers continue to be high. We can work together to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by consistently practicing the 3W’s (wash your hands, watch your distance, wear your mask), and abiding by all State and County restrictions currently in place. We all can do our part to get the infection rate across Hawai‘i back under control,” he said.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of Aug. 26, 2020

Laboratory* Testing Data

There were 2,518 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Today, is the first day of “surge testing” on O‘ahu where federal, state and county partners hope to test 5,000 people each day over the next 12 days.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Stay-At-Home, Work-From-Home Order Reinstated on O‘ahu for Two Weeks Starting Aug. 27: Governor David Ige approved Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s request for a stay-at-home, work-at-home order for the island of Oʻahu. Mayor Caldwell said the order goes into effect at midnight 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, and continues for two weeks. This does not impact the neighbor islands, which remain at their current levels of response.

This is on top of Mayor Caldwell’s “Act Now Honolulu – No Social Gatherings.” , which calls for no parties larger than five individuals coming together on Oʻahu. The Act Now Honolulu phase went into effect on Aug. 19, 2020 and will run for 28 days or two incubation periods.

Delayed Launch of Pre-Travel Testing: On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Gov. David Ige announced the delayed launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by another month to Oct. 1, 2020 at the earliest. The quarantine for out-of-state arrivals into Hawaiʻi remains in effect unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.

Maui Mayor Mulls Restrictions: Maui Mayor Michael Victornio is looking at potential reinstatement of restrictions in Maui County with a focus first on gatherings if Maui’s COVID-19 community response does not improve. On Monday, Aug. 24, Mayor Victorino said he he needs another day or two to make any decisions on whether or not to reinstate previous restrictions aimed at helping to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Partial Reinstatement of Interisland Quarantine: Maui County residents are reminded that the Governor has reinstituted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for any travel between islands other than arrival on Oʻahu. The quarantine includes travel from Maui to Hawaiʻi Island or Kauaʻi, as well as travel to and from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. This remains in effect, unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.

Individuals on Maui who are traveling to Honolulu, would not have to quarantine for 14 days while on Oʻahu. However, when returning, these individuals would have to quarantine upon return to Maui County and the other neighbor island communities.

