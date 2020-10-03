Following news of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the White House, US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) today called on White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to immediately contain the outbreak and conduct contact tracing and testing of all White House grounds and residence staff in accordance with public health guidelines.

He expressed concern saying the response to the outbreak was not being done with “urgency and speed.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

“In particular, I am concerned about whether the White House is conducting the necessary contact tracing and testing for all White House residence staff – including valets, food service, housekeepers, and maintenance staff – the Secret Service, and other White House staff,” Schatz wrote in a letter to Meadows.

Schatz’s letter follows reports that the White House was allegedly slow to alert those who came in contact with the president in recent days and to implement a mask mandate.

“It is your responsibility to prioritize the health and safety of all individuals who work at the White House, regardless of their role, and to immediately take every step to prevent additional spread of COVID-19 among White House staff. I urge you to conduct all necessary contact tracing and testing at the White House without further delay,” Schatz continued.