The state Department of Health is reporting a COVID-19 count of 7,149 new cases over the past week, between May 12-18, 2022. This comes following a record high of 6,252 new cases reported in a single day on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, during the omicron surge.

Cases have been trending up since mid-March, when 827 new COVID-19 cases were reported during the weekly tally. The latest data represents an eighth consecutive week of increases in new infections.

May 12-18: 12 deaths, 7,149 new infections

new infections May 5-11, 2022: 6 deaths, 5,768 new infections

new infections April 28-May 4, 2022: 10 deaths, 4,249 new infections

new infections April 21-27, 2022: 11 deaths, 3,370 new infections

new infections April 14-20, 2022: 17 deaths, 1,736 new infections

new infections April 7-13, 2022: 8 deaths, 1,327 new infections

new infections March 31-April 6, 2022: 3 deaths, 1,194 new infections

new infections March 24-30, 2022: 6 deaths, 1,187 new infections

new infections March 17-23, 2022: 5 deaths, 827 new infections

new infections March 10-16, 2022: 14 deaths, 1,092 new infections

Meantime, state officials announced a transition plan at the end of April from emergency response to public health management.

COVID-19 weekly count, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health

The Hawai‘i Department of Health transitioned from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting effective March 9, 2022. Case counts and vaccination updates are now published every Wednesday.

The latest weekly count includes 746 cases on Maui, 850 on Hawaiʻi Island, 460 on Kauaʻi, 26 on Molokaʻi, 18 on Lānaʻi, and 127 out of state. There are 4,922 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

The latest data represents a total of 11,806 “active” cases statewide over two weeks.

Of this week’s 7,149 cases, there are 5,109 cases identified as confirmed, and 2,040 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 3,438 on O‘ahu (+1,484 probable); 493 on Hawai‘i Island (+357 probable); 619 on Maui (+127 probable); 436 on Kaua‘i (+24 probable); 18 on Molokaʻi (+8 probable); 11 on Lānaʻi (+7 probable); and 94 Hawai‘i resident diagnosed while out of state (+33 probable).

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,446, with six new deaths reported over the past week.

*Officials with the state Department of Health say that “because of the volume of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths” going forward, the DOH “can no longer provide daily information including county of death, age range of the decedent, hospitalization status, gender, and whether or not the decedent had underlying conditions.” This information will be updated every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new daily cases is 60.6 per 100k; or 101 average over the last seven days. The countyʻs test positivity rate is 16.2%, and the statewide positivity rate is now 16.9%.

Statewide, with data through May 18, there are 126 people hospitalized with COVID-19, (down from a peak of 448 on Sept. 4), according to an update from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. HIEMA statistics show five COVID-19 patient in the ICU statewide, and three COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.

As of 9 a.m. on May 18, 2022, the latest data available, there were 11 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, below both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 56 reported on Jan. 28, 2022. Of those hospitalized on Maui one individual (unvaccinated) is in the ICU and no patients are on a ventilator.

COVID-19 hospitalizations on Maui as of 9 a.m. on May 18, 2022. PC: Maui Health

The new cases bring the cumulative total of cases to 265,571 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 28,273 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 961 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 689 on Lāna‘i and 26,623 on Maui.

There are 28,273 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 4,518 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 32,791.

To date, there have been 1,446 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 1,072 on Oʻahu, 141 in Maui County, 192 on Hawaiʻi Island, 29 on Kauaʻi and 12 deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center is available on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online