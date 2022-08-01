Think Mink Honors Patsy Mink’s legacy and 50 Years of Title IX. PC: courtesy

Think Mink strives to make a difference with design by supporting the next generation of social justice scholars, lawyers, and lawmakers. 100% of the proceeds from Think Mink merchandise will go to the Patsy Takemoto Mink Endowed Chair for Law and Social Justice at the University of Hawaiʻi.

Signed in 1972, Title IX is a comprehensive federal law that removed many barriers once preventing people, on the basis of sex, from participating in sports, educational opportunities, and careers of their choice. Created by Sae Design Group, Think Mink celebrates 50 years since the passage of this landmark legislation and its champion of the bill, Maui’s Rep. Patsy Takemoto Mink, with a range of merchandise including tees & tank tops, tote bags, stickers, and more.

The designs for Think Mink merchandise were created by Sae Design Group volunteers, with support from the William S. Richardson School of Law.

Patsy Mink was the first of many – the first woman of color and Asian-American woman elected to the U.S. Congress, and the first Japanese-American woman who practiced law in Hawaiʻi.

Think Mink aims to raise awareness about and carry-on Title IX and Patsy Mink’s legacy, by partnering with the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi.

Think Mink merchandise and upcoming events can be found on Think Minkʻs website at www.thinklikemink.com, or on Instagram and Facebook @thinklikemink50.



To contribute to the Patsy Takemoto Mink Endowed Chair for Law and Social Justice, contact Kathleen Hogarty at [email protected] or 808-956-8395.

Free Maui screening of “Rise of the Wahine, Champions of Title IX,” Aug. 4

The University of Hawai’i Foundation presents a free screening of “Rise of the Wahine – Champions of Title IX” this week.

The award-winning documentary is being shown in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, and to honor its namesake–Maui’s own Patsy Takemoto Mink.

The William S. Richardson School of Law hosts the event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 in the Castle Theater of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

This is a free screening open to the public. No pre-registration required. Seating is on a first come, first served basis, with seating beginning at 6:30 p.m.

More details here.