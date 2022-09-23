The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,132 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 16-21, 2022, which is 211 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the most recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 14 COVID-19 deaths this week, four more than what was reported last week.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 21 was 74, according to the latest data issued by the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi.

As of 9 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2022, the latest data available, there were 14 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19. Of the 14 hospitalized individuals, nine are vaccinated (with seven boosted), and five are unvaccinated. None of these patients is in the ICU, and none are on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized remains below both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 56 reported on Jan. 28, 2022.

Sept. 16-21, 2022, 14 deaths, 1,132 new infections

Sept. 8-15, 2022: 10 deaths, 1,343 new infections

Sept. 1-7, 2022: 11 deaths, 1,215 new infections

Aug. 25-31, 2022: 12 deaths, 1,777 new infections

Aug. 18-24, 2022: 13 deaths, 2,219 new infections

Aug. 11-17, 2022: 13 deaths, 2,696 new infections

Aug. 4-10, 2022: 14 deaths, 3,189 new infections

July 28-Aug. 3, 2022: 21 deaths, 3,689 new infections

July 21-27, 2022: 23 deaths , 4,075 new infections

, 4,075 new infections July 14-20, 2022: 13 deaths, 4,329 new infections

July 7-13, 2022: 11 deaths, 4,464 new infections

June 30-July 6, 2022: 20 deaths, 4,381 new infections

new infections June 23-29, 2022: 15 deaths, 5,362 new infections

June 16-22, 2022: 15 deaths, 5,482 new infections

June 9-15, 2022: 9 death, 7199 new infections

June 2-8, 2022: 8 deaths, 8,033 new infections

May 26-June 1: 6 deaths, 8,124 new infections

May 19-25: 5 deaths, 8,924 new infections

May 12-18: 12 deaths, 7,149 new infections

May 5-11, 2022: 6 deaths, 5,768 new infections

April 28-May 4, 2022: 10 deaths, 4,249 new infections

April 21-27, 2022: 11 deaths, 3,370 new infections

April 14-20, 2022: 17 deaths, 1,736 new infections

April 7-13, 2022: 8 deaths, 1,327 new infections

March 31-April 6, 2022: 3 deaths, 1,194 new infections

March 24-30, 2022: 6 deaths, 1,187 new infections

March 17-23, 2022: 5 deaths, 827 new infections

March 10-16, 2022: 14 deaths, 1,092 new infections

The latest weekly count includes 115 cases on Maui, 145 on Hawaiʻi Island, 68 on Kauaʻi, two on Molokaʻi, four on Lānaʻi, and 59 out of state. There are 739 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

Of this week’s 1,132 cases, there are 886 cases identified as confirmed, and 246 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 565 on O‘ahu (+174 probable); 78 on Hawai‘i Island (+67 probable); 141 on Maui (-26 probable); 67 on Kaua‘i (+1 probable); two on Molokaʻi (+0 probable); three on Lānaʻi (+1 probable); and 30 Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+29 probable).

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,679 with 14 new deaths reported over the week.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new daily cases is 11.2 per 100,000; or an average of 17 per day over the week. The county’s test positivity rate is 5.0%, and the statewide positivity rate is now 6.0%.

The number of “active” cases statewide over two weeks decreased to 2,160 down by 140 cases.

The new cases bring the cumulative total of cases to 343,204 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mauliola Pharmacy at the Cameron Center in Wailuku, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Booster shots are also available at the pharmacy, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.)

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

Medical advice, treatment options for COVID patients:

Doctors on Call Maui offers information, medical advice, and can discuss treatment options with COVID-19 patients, including those who have self-tested at home. Doctors on Call offers private smartphone or iPhone telemedicine video visits. The telemedicine visits are confidential and covered by insurances. Telemedicine visits are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information is available at: doctorsoncallmaui.com or call 808-667-7676.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

For a comprehensive listing of Maui County vaccination sites and availability, go to mauinuistrong.info/vaccination-locations.

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center is available on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

*State officials announced a transition plan at the end of April from emergency response to public health management. The Hawai‘i Department of Health transitioned from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting effective March 9, 2022. Case counts and vaccination updates are now published every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.