Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

The Hawaii-produced film featuring State Poet Laureate Kealoha will be show Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Hawaiʻi Film Festival, Friday & Saturday

The Hawaiʻi International Film Festival presents a number of films at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center this weekend, including Hawaii State Poet Laureate Kealoha’s “Story Of Everything” on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

“…I would love for you to come this weekend to enjoy these one-time screenings…I’ll be there to do a Q&A with the audience,” said Kealoha, who also has a nuclear physics degree from MIT.

The one-hour and 45 minute film is a 13.8 billion year journey through the Big Bang, the stars, our solar system, our planet, our evolution, our ancestral migration, and an investigation about where we’re going and how we can impact our beautiful Earth for the better. Enhanced with stunning footage from NASA, National Geographic, and the BBC, this film is poetry like you’ve never seen it before. Featuring poetry/storytelling by Kealoha, visual art by Solomon Enos, music by Taimane, the Quadraphonix, and Makana, oli presented by Kauʻi Kanakaʻole, and dancing by Jamie Nakama, Jonathan Clarke Sypert, and Jory Horn.

Other films featured include:

Friday, Nov. 18 : “Through the Doggy Door,” in English, 7 p.m. 90 minutes. The story of Sheldon Paishon, a talented surferwho was born and raised on the rugged Oahu shores of the west side.

: Saturday, Nov. 19 : “My Small Land,” 2 p.m., in English subtitles, 114 minutes. Sarya has lived in Japa since she was five. She pretends to be German to her friends which is easier than telling the truth — her parents are Kurdish refugees. “Mālama ʻĀina Shorts Program,” 4:30 p.m., including six films with total run time of 133 minutes, in English. It includes a seven-minute film about biologists Erika Kekiwi and Chris Warren’s work to save rare and endemic forest birds in Haleakalā National Park. Also, a film about La’i Bertlemann, a direct descendant from a long-line of paniolo who does her final high school rodeo.

:

Virtual Screening, Nov. 14, Monday, to 27, Sunday, include: “Ainbo: Spirit Of The Amazon,” only accessible from Hawaiʻi.

For a full film description and available trailers, go to mauiarts.org and HIFF.org

“Whose Live Anyway?” improv on Maui

The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” present their new improv tour: “Whose live Anyway?” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 7:30 p.m. It’s 90 minutes of improvised comedy and son all based on audience suggestions. Cast members include Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions. The show features some of the games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some esciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.

All ages are welcome. All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Willie Nelson Pre-holiday show

Tickets are on sale for Willie Nelson’s pre-holiday concert, happening Friday, Dec. 23 at 6:15 p.m. The concert features Nelson, his sons Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real , and “Particle Kid” – Micah Nelson. Nelson continues to thrive as a progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestselling book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985 and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine.

Hawaiʻi crafts annual show

A juried show of 92 artists featuring 114 crafts continues at the Schaefer International Gallery through Dec. 23. The annual exhibition, which started in 1967, has displayed innovation and expertise through works in ceramics, wood, textile, glass, metal, mixed media and more, with numerous awards bestowed to artists. Participating artists are from Hawaiʻi, Molokaʻi, Lanaʻi, Maui, Kauaʻi, and Oʻahu. The exhibition is in partnership with the Hawai’i Craftsmen Organization and supported in part by the County of Maui and Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for selected Castle Theatre and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to mauiarts.org

For more information including tickets, go to backlitbuddhastudios.com.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 and under. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Award-winning play “2 Across”

Tickets for the romantic comedy “2 Across” go on sale at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts Saturday, Nov. 12. The play, performed from Dec. 2 to 18, was written by Jerry Mayer who has received two Drama Logue Awards and sold scripts to television shows, including M*A*S*H and “All In The Family.” The play is a story about two strangers who meet on the Bay Area Rapid Transit. The two seem to have little in common, except they are both working separately on Saturday’s New York Times Crossword puzzle. The featured actors are Kathy Collins, a professional storyteller whose pidgin English-speaking alter ego “Tita” performed at the Lincoln Center Out Of Doors Festival in New York City, and Mark Beltzman who worked and directed at the famed Second City in Chicago. The director is David Johnston, who has directed the Maui musicals Les Miserable and Jesus Christ Superstar, the latter featuring Keali’i Reichel. For more information, go to mauiacademy.org.

Thursday, free jazz show

A free jazz show featuring Jimmy C and Jeff Helmer takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Thursday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com/tickets or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam and Rick sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Kawika Ortiz, Saturday

Kawika Ortiz performs classic rock at the Maui Coffee Attic at a pavilion concert Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. Dancing allowed. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Geri Valdriz, Kikakila, Monday

The band Kikakila, including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz, plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. The performance, including a history of the lap steel guitar, is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

David Fraser, Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Bailey House Museum tours

On the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, the Bailey House Museum includes pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. It contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. The museum, including gift shop at 2375A Main Street, is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, including price of admission and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

KĪHEI

Maui Beatbox Championship

The Maui Beatbox Championship takes place at the ProArts Playhouse on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. There’s an open elimination beatbox battle in the beginning, leading to semi-finals. The cash prize is $100, and competition is open to all ages. The judges are Erratictitan, Kai, and Gloop. The estimated event time is 90 minutes. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com.

“Bent” at ProArts in Kihei

Dramatist Martin Sherman’s play “Bent” about the persecution of gays in Nazi Germany continues its run at the ProArts Playhouse Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. The play on Maui has received excellent comments from the audience — “The ProArts production is stellar in every way and tackles the most serious of topics in a beautifully staged, exceptionally well lit and wonderfully acting production.” — said retired University of Hawaii professor Vincent Linares. The play takes place during and after the Night of the Long knives. The play, produced in 1979 in London, helped to bring more awareness about the persecution of gays during the Holocaust. The play, which also had a run on Broadway, has been produced in Brussels, Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, Israel, Singapore, and has attracted serious attention with a number of actors assuming roles, including Richard Gere, Ian McKellen and Ralph Fiennes. The play on Maui is being directed by Aly Cardinalli. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Eric Gilliom’s White Hawaiian returns

Coming up fast is the multi-talented Eric Gilliom’s show White Hawaiian who had had back-to-back sold out performances in the past. Gilliom continues his romp through family history in White Hawaiian at ProArts Playhouse with performances on Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 1 , 2, 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. It’s an entertaining autobiographical stage show with humor that covers the Broadway career of Gilliom and his upbringing as a Caucasian with Hawaiian roots. There are also January and February tickets on sale. His website is ericgilliom.com For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

Robles at Wailea venue

Guitarist-singer Natalie Robles performs a variety of soulful songs with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Marriott’s poolside bistro Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17 and 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. She also sings at the Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. More information about her on Instagram at natalienicolerobles.

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The band Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. The band plays a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kihei Road Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Gilliom & Esquire, Thursday

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Nov. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Nov. 18, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Nov. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Natalie Robles in Kīhei

Natalie Robles performs a variety of soulful songs at the Tiki Lounge Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m and What Ales You Wednesday, Nov. 23. From 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com and whatalesyoukihei.com. More information about her on Instagram at natalienicolerobles.

In Between at Gilligan’s

Live music and dancing occurs with the group In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy winner John Cruz performs to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. Cruz, a guitarist and singer, is known for his song, “Island Style” and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, “All Along the Watchtower.” For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

LAHAINA

Hawaiian Music Series at Baldwin Home Museum. FREE Hawaiian Music Series, Lahaina outdoor concert Nov. 17, 2022.

Free Hawaiian Music Series, Lahaina outdoor concert Nov. 17

The popular Hawaiian Music Series will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. on the Baldwin Home lawn. This show is one week earlier than usual due to Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Ikaika Lum Lung, a young Hawaiian musician from Kahana, is the featured artist this month. The Hawaiian Music Series, now in its 13th year, features popular local artists for an evening of music enjoyed by the community and visitors alike.

Seating is on the lawn, and limited chairs are available. Blankets, mats, and low-back beach chairs are welcome. The Baldwin House Museum is in the heart of Lahaina on the corner of Front and Dickenson Streets. Paid parking is available behind the museum.

The concert is part of Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s free Hawaiian Music Series, held on the last Thursday of every month.

Gretchen Rhodes

Gretchen Rhodes, House Shakers

Singer Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers with Grammy winner Lenny Castallanos perform on the main state at Fleetwood’s Thursday, Nov. 17, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Rhodes has performed with Stephen Tyler and toured with Dave Mason. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Ua Aloha Maji at Courtyard

Multi-talented Ua Aloha Maji performs at the Mauka Courtyard at The Wharf Cinema Center Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. His music is island influenced, including originals.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday, Nov. 17, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free ʻukulele lessons are being provided at the center stage at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Nov. 17, at 2:30 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of this popular Hawaiian musical instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304

Teri Garrison at Hungry Coyote

Singer-guitarist Teri Garrison performs at the Hungry Coyote at 840 Wainee Street Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Garrison sings rock n’ roll and soulful blues.

Gretchen Rhodes & The Pool Party

Gretchen Rhodes and The Pool Party perform soulful blues and rock at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Nov. 20, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She has toured with Dave Mason and performed with Steven Tyler. On a separate stage, island songwriter Jason Arcilla performs his R&B and reggae with island influence. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online.

Late night dancing continues at Down The Hatch before, during and after Thanksgiving.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Nov. 17, 18, and 19, and next week Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 22 and 23, from 10 p.m For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Art fair, weekend

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Anthony Pfluke performs during lunch Saturday at Fleetwood’s. The restaurant recent began lunches from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anthony Pfluke, Adrian Trevino at Fleetwood’s

Multitalented Anthony Pfluke who has performed with Grammy winner George Kahumoku will entertain Saturday, Nov. 19, from noon to 2 p.m. at Fleetwood’s. The Adrian Trevino Band performs at Fleetwoods from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. His classic blues and soul music grew out of his early years on Maui and 10 years in San Francisco. His band consists of former members of the Willie K Blues Band. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Joe Cano

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday, Nov. 18. Guitarist and singer Joe Cano performs Saturday, Nov. 19. Both perform from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Pamela Sukhum – Color Of Compassion For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Sunday Sunset Jazz

The Phil Smith Trio performs at the Maui Kuia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, Nov. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. It’s Phil Smith on saxophone and vocals, Jeff Helmer on piano, and Miles Toshiba on bass. There’s chocolate tasting, where 40 percent of sales go to benefit youth jazz education programs. The event is organized by the nonprofit Jazz Maui working with various groups. For more information including tickets, go to jazzmaui.org.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Quick, Wilson, Monday

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Nov. 21, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video, “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire at Frida’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and popular Kanekoa member Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

Rose O’Leary at Fleetwood’s

Pianist-singer Rose O’Leary performs at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the main stage. O’Leary sings pop, rock and R&B. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Joel Katz at Māla

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kaanapali Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 22 and 23, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz in Honokōwai Saturday and Monday, Nov. 19 and 21. She plays Mondays with friends. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Grammy winner Kahumoku at Nāpili

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs with his slack key ohana at the Nāpilikai Beach Club Saturday, Nov. 23, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available in advance online at SlackKeyShow.com or by phone at 808-669-3858.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. For more information, go to danyelalana.com.

A Kahumoku video on demand, Nov. 27-28

Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs a video-on-demand slack key show via live stream with Sonny Lim, Peter D. Aquino, and Max Angel on Nov. 27 at 5:30 a.m. HST. Tickets are on sale at Kahumoku.com.

MĀʻALAEA

Ship Wrek performs Saturday

Ship Wrek with Tripp Churchill and Collin Maguire perform at da Playground Maui Saturday, Nov. 19, at 9 p.m. The two are gaining exposure at a performance at Bannaroo 2022. Ages 21 and over. Parking is free after 5 p.m. Admission is free with advance registration on a guest list. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Tanama Colibri, Sun’Sun open mic

Singer-songwriter Tanama Colibri and Sun’Sun are featured in a “Free Style Cypher” open mic hosted by Blair Reddish and Ed The Dread at da Playground Maui Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Hana resident C.J. Boom Helekahi entertains at The Point at Ocean Vodka in Omaopio Monday. Namaka Cosma performs on Sunday.

Cosma, Helekahi at The Point

Singer-guitarist Namaka Cosma performs at The Point at Ocean Vodka Organic Farm and Distillery in Omaopio Sunday, Nov. 20. CJ Boom Helekahi performs on Monday, Nov. 21. Both entertain from 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. Admission is free to the program being produced by HawaiiOnTV.com.

Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Nov. 19, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Holiday gift items are on sale at the gift shop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center from Thursday, Nov. 18, through Dec. 24.

Hui Holiday Gift Shop

Some 70 local artists and vendors are presenting holiday items, including body products and ornaments, at the Hui Noʻeau Visual Art Center’s gift shop from Nov. 18 through Dec. 24. The Hui Holidays Gift Shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Puerto Rican Holiday Dance

A “Holiday Dance” sponsored by the Maui Puerto Rican Association is scheduled to be held at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 7 to 11 p.m. Los Compadres of the Big Island will be entertaining. For more information, including tickets in advance, call Julio at 808-740-3226 or Deborah at 808-264-3838 or email [email protected]

Brooks Maguire, Hana Hou Surf

Singer-songwriter Brooks Maguire performs at the Hana Hou Surf Club in Pāʻia Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The performance is free. Maguire is a Nashville recording artist that mixes a variety of genres from Gulf Coast roots to a gumbo of tunes, including Jackson Browne, Van Morrison, and Jack Johnson. For more information, go to BrooksMaguire.com.

Johnstone and friends, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Rama Camarillo free concert, Wednesday

Rama Camarillo performs at “Wailea Wednesdays” at The Shops at Wailea Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Camarillo, who teaches ukulele at Kamehameha Schools-Maui Campus, performs a variety of songs and has an album “Kuu Wahi Pili” or the Nearness Of You. Guests are invited to enjoy live music as they stroll the newly revitalized Center. For more information about the performer, go to alikasmusic.com. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Katz at Gannons

Steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17, 18, and 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo.” He co-produced the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or joelkatzmaui.com.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Kaina Kountry performs at Mulligans Friday

Kaina Kountry entertains at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. It’s the first time since 2020 the band has been to Mulligans. There’s a dance floor. Soul Kitchen is having its 10th Anniversary party Saturday, Nov. 19 — there’s a waiting list for tickets, and Island Soul performs Sunday, Nov. 20, from 4:30 tp 7:30 p.m. For more information including possible cover charge, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit perform jazz and popular musical songs at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. They also play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com

Free Polynesian show, Tuesday

A free hula show takes place at the lower valley level at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The performance will include the graceful Hawaiian hula and other beautiful dances of Polynesia.

