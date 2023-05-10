For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for May 11-17, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula-Pāʻia, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Morissette

Morissette coming June 11

Tickets are now on sale for the “Fly High Live On Maui” performance of Morissette Amon, the Philippine singing sensation and songwriter called “Asia’s phoenix,” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center June 11, Sunday, at 6:30 p.m.

She began her career joining singing competitions, and most notably competed in The Voice of the Philippines. Her interpretation of Kiko Salazar’s “Akin Ka Na Lang” has garnered over 162 million views on the 107.5 Wish YouTube channel. Representing the Philippines at a global level, she was chosen to sing the official Asia release of “A Whole New World” for Disney’s live action Aladdin. She also represented her country at the Asia Song Festival in Busan, South Korea for the years 2017 & 2018, being the first artist to perform two years in a row. Here’s her performing the song Never Be Enough.

Also performing is Jay R, a Filipino-American singer, songwriter, record producer, actor and model. His debut album, Gameface was released in 2003 under Universal Records and was certified platinum by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry. His award-winning single, “Bakit Pa Ba” is why he was dubbed the “R&B Prince” of the Philippines.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Henry Kapono with Brother Noland Friday

Multiple award-winning. Grammy nominee Henry Kapono jams and talks story with Father of Jawaiian music Brother Noland at Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m.

The event gives the audience insights to the spirit and aspirations of the persons behind the music and genre trends. Kapono whose website is HenryKapono.com rose to immense popularity with the phenomenon of Cecilio & Kapono, aka C&K, as half of the duo with Cecilio Rodriguez. They helped forge the sound of ‘70s Island music, with laid-back contemporary rock that voiced the feelings of an entire generation in Hawai‛i. He’s the winner of 20 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. He was honored with two awards in 2021: peer-voted “Best Contemporary Album of the Year” and, by public vote, “Favorite Entertainer of the Year.” Brother Noland has deeply influenced contemporary Hawaiian music and is widely considered as the “Father of Jawaiian Music.” Fluid in both Slack Key and standard guitar tunings, Brother Noland whose website is BrotherNoland.com goes wherever the music carries him. Here’s a song called Coconut Girl.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale, Saturday

Maui Master Gardener present a Mother’s Day Plant Sales at the University of Hawaiʻi-Maui Campus Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be some unusual plant varieties.as well as gift plants and flower baskets. Here’s a list provided of some plants on sale, including vegetable plants.

Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger, Saturday

The National Association of Letter Carriers is holding its Stamp Out Hunger food drive, the nation’s largest one day food drive, Saturday, May 13.

Non-perishable contributions left in a package next to the mailbox will be picked up and taken to the community Maui Food Band. With a donation of $25, the food bank can make 100 meals to those In need.

Other Ways to Give include donating by mail by making a check out to the Maui Food Bank with a memo to “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive” or donating with a credit card by telephone by calling 808-243-9500.

2023 Maui Brewers Festival, May 20

More than 30 beer brewers and 18 food vendors will be featured at the 2023 Maui Brewers Festival at the Yokouchi Pavilion and A&B Amphitheatre on May 20, Saturday, at 2 p.m.

Some of the exotic beers lists various tropical influences in their mix, including hibiscus, ginger, watermelon, lilikoi, grapefruit. Here’s a partial beer menu list. Food vendors will be serving up an eclectic assortment, including poke, goulash, German Pretzel, cerviche, pizza, crab cakes, cookies, vegan bangers, and Indian cuisine.

Attendees must be 21 years old or older. For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Cindy Albers

Dave Wilson

Poetry Reading at Barnes & Noble Friday

Poets Cindy Albers and Dave “The Bear” Wilson will be reading from their works at a Maui Live Poets event at Barnes & Noble at the Maui Marketplace in Kahului Friday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m. An open reading of other Maui poets will follow their reading. Both are contemporary narrative poets whose works look within themselves and sometimes comment on social conditions. For more information, call 808-875-0315.

“Doorways” exhibit continues

The exhibition “Anima: Doorways of Perception” continues at the Schafer International Gallery through June 10. Artists’ works evoke ideas about how life is inherent in their materials and that spirit, soul, and consciousness exist similarly in humans, animals, plants, and geographic features of the environment. The Hawai‘i Island-based collective, Consensual Lack of Reality, includes Pier Fichefeux, Stephen Freedman, Andrzej Kramarz, and Daniel Sheinfeld Rodriguez. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Tanama Colibri

Tanama Colibri, Saturday

Singer-guitarist Tanama Colibri performs at The Empanada Lady Saturday, May 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-866-4544.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, May 13, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Rainbow Fish The Musical, Saturday & Sunday

The family-friendly Rainbow Fish The Musical continues at the Iao Theatre, Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14 at 3 p.m. The show, adapted from the book by Marcus Pfister with music and lyrics by Austin Zumbro, is about Rainbow Fish, the most beautiful fish in the ocean, who refuses to share her vibrant, shimmering scales. The whole ocean seems to turn against her. Unhappy that no one admires her anymore, the Rainbow Fish seeks out the wise Octopus, who helps her learn that it’s far better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful. With a bubbly, energetic score, the universal message at the heart of this delightful musical becomes much more than just a simple children’s story. For more information, including tickets, click here or go to MauiOnstage.com

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, May 15, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. Valdriz’s website is gerivaldriz.com For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Benoits at The Empanada Lady, Tuesday

Angela and Phil Benoit perform Broadway show tunes and easy listening local jazz at The Empanada Lady Tuesday, May 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Bailey House Museum exhibits

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hōʻikeʻike features exhibits from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop. The site is the former residence of Maui King Kahekili, and the museum is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

David Fraser and the breakfast club

Pianist-singer David Fraser performs blues for free at the Maui Coffee Attic, often joined by friends, Wednesday, May 17, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Summer musical program for youths

The Maui Academy of the Performing Arts is offering a musical theatre camp for youngsters of various ages this summer. The camp begins in May as an after school program and will be in full swing in June, culminating in 10 performances. For more information, go to MauiAcademy.org.

KĪHEI

Aerial Dance, Saturday & Sunday

An Aerial Dance performance takes place at the ProArts Theatre Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 14, at 2 p.m.

The show “Home: An Aerial Dance Performance” is produced by Maui Aerial Arts. Using silks, dance trapeze, hammock Lyra and other aerial dance forms, the Maui Aerial Arts dancers plan to take the audience “to a place deeply familiar, yet utterly new.”

The dance company’s website is mauiaerialarts.com. For information, including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org

Gilliom’s White Hawaiian

Coming up fast is the return of Eric Gilliom’s brilliant theatrical performance of White Hawaiian, an autobiographical comedy romp of his Hawaiian entertainment family that takes the audiences back to the early 1900s. Performances are on May 19, 20, and 21, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As critic Jon Woodhouse said of the Hawaiian entertainment industry, “If they ever invented a Hoku for musical theatre, Gilliom would win it hands down.” For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.org

Chris Murphy

Chris Murphy, May 25

Teahouse Music Company and Manao Radio presents Chris Murphy in “The Road and the Stars” concert at the ProArts Playhouse on May 25, a Thursday, at 7:30 p.m. Murphy, who has toured Europe, has 19 solo albums, in addition to performing on 12 other albums for solo artists. For more information, including tickets, go to chrismurphymusic.com and proartsmaui.com.

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire, Thursday

Multi-talented singer-actor Eric Gilliom performs with superb instrumentalist Vince Esquire at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, May 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com, vinceesquire.com, or naluskihei.com

Steve Craig at Tiki, Thursday

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, May 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

808Vibez at Haleakava, Friday

808Vibez entertains with reggae music at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Friday, May 12, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, May 12, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Anthony Pfluke

Anthony Pfluke, Saturday

Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian music at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Saturday, May 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke sings and performs original and traditional Hawaiian tunes. For more information, go to anthonypfluke.com or naluskihei.com.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, May 13, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer-guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, May 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Blue Diamond Trio, Sunday

The Blue Diamond Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist Ken Stover and Pete Atkins on drums performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served. The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to diamondsicebar.com or call 808-874-9299.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe performs at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, May 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kaulana Kanekoa and Don Lopez

Singer-ukulele player Kaulana Kanekoa and bassist Don Lopez perform at Nalu’s South Side Grill Sunday, May 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. Kanekoa and Lopez are members of the popular ‘ukulele-powered touring band Kanekoa. For more information, go to naluskihei.com.

Randall Rospond, Monday

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, May 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Maui Brewing Co. Tuesday, May 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, May 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, May 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644.

LAHAINA

Sheryl Rene

Jazz Maui celebrates Mother’s Day

Come celebrate Mother’s Day with a sunset jazz concert at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, May 14, at sunset from 5 to 7 p.m. The ticket proceeds for concert featuring singer Sheryl Rene benefits the nonprofit Jazz Maui’s youth music program. The concert also features pianist-singer Louise Lambert, Jimmy C at drums, and Doug White at bass. For more information including tickets, go to jazzmaui.org or call 808-283-3576.

Gretchen Rhodes & The House Shakers, Thursday

Blues, soul and rock singer Gretchen Rhodes performs at Fleetwood’s with The House Shakers Thursday, May 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Rhodes sings with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band and has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Her website is GretchenRhodesMusic.com The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist-singer Lenny Castallenos performs classic rock, and blues. On a separate stage, the Pohai Band performs island soul, classic rock and pop hits at the same time. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Damien Awai at Haleakava, Thursday

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 602 Front Street Thursday, May 11, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Benny Uyetake at Kimos

Multi-talented entertainer Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursdays, May 11, and Tuesdays, May 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. He plays a variety of genres, including classic rock, glues, jazz and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net or kimosmaui.com or call 808-661-4811.

Friday Night Is Art Night

The celebration of Friday Night Is Art Night in Lahaina continues this Friday, May 12, where dozens of art galleries are open until 8 p.m. with visitors having the opportunity to meet the artists and some like Sargent’s Fine Art and Jewelry with live music. One of the featured events is the Candle Lit Tour of the Baldwin Home Museum by reservation. The tour is free for children 12 and under with an accompanied adult. For more information including tour fees, go to Lahaina Restoration Foundation at lahainarestoration.org

Ikaika Lum Long Friday

Ikaika Lum Long performs island influenced and reggae music at Haleakava restaurant Friday, May 12, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Louise Lambert

Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s

Pianist-singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday, May 12, and guitarist Joe Cano, Saturday, May 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Thomas Arvid – La Dolce Vita. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

House Shakers at Fleetwood’s, Friday

The House Shakers performs classic rock and blues at Fleetwood’s Friday, May 12, from 7:30 to 9:30 p..m. Levi Poasa entertains playing acoustic pops, folk, rock and blues on a separate stage. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Anthony Pfluke performs Saturday

Anthony Pfluke entertains original songs and traditional Hawaiian music at Fleetwood’s Saturday, May 13, from noon to 2 p.m. Pfluke’s website is anthonypfluke.com That night, the Adrian Trevino Trio performs at 7:30 p.m. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK

Hawaiian cultural workshops, Saturday

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s popular Hawaiian cultural workshops return to Apuakehau, the cultural park located next to Lahaina Public Library, starting May 20, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. basket weaving, using a green niu leaf. Learn how to make a beautiful and functional basket in two hours. View a display of niu products such as cordage, baskets, and more. For more information including registration, go to lahainarestoration.org.

Natalie Robles

Natalie Robles, Sunday

Singer-guitarist Natalie Robles performs soulful acoustic music from Joplin to Adele at Fleetwood’s Sunday, May 14, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. On the Foundation’s 60th anniversary, here’s a profile on its vital historical work. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org.

Lahaina Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children.

West Maui Student Art Show

The West Maui Student Art Show displaying selected works by young artists takes place at the Gallery Lele at 40 Kupuohi, room 303, through Monday, May 15. The works include high school students from public and private schools in West Maui. The event is sponsored by the Lahaina Arts Guild, with help from George and Janet Allen, Nancy Young of Gallery Lele, and Bill and Bobby Best. Donations are welcome for merchant coupons for the event and money toward student scholarships. For viewing times, call or text Young at 808-205-1385.

A free hula show takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, May 14, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Crafts fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Brian Santana, Monday

Singer-Guitarist Brian Santana performs rock, pop, and classics at Fleetwood’s Monday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Free Hula Lessons, Tuesday

Free Hawaiian hula dance lessons are offered at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, May 16, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Marvin Tevaga performs Tuesday

Marvin Tevaga performs reggae, country, rock and Hawaiian at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. On a separate stage is a performance by the Paul West Band of classic country and folk. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Rose O’Leary

The House Shakers, Wednesday

The House Shakers performs classic rock and blues at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, May 17, from 7:30 to 9:30 p..m. Pianist-singer Rose O’Leary performs pop, rock and R&B on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lia Live Wednesday

Lia Live performs reggae with a rock influence at Haleakava in Lahaina Wednesday, May 17, from 8 to 10 p.m. Her website is lialivehi.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Alika Nakoʻoka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, May 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com. Hale Mo’olele restaurant may be reached by calling 808-667-2525.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls entertains with Sienna Daise and Margie Heart at Java Jazz Monday, May 15, and she plays with Joshua Emmanuel Tuesday, May 16. Entertainment is from 7 to 10 p.m. both days. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

George Kahumoku performs songs of Queen Lili’uokalani at the premiere of “Onipa’a,” a film documentary about the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom. He’ll be performing Wednesday with his ʻohana in Nāpili.

George Kahumoku performs in Napili

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his Ohana perform at the Nāpilikai Beach Resort Wednesday, May 17, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Kahumoku. For more information including tickets, go to Kahumoku.com. Last year, Kahumoku received the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Artists’ 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Danyel Alana

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, May 12, from 6 to 9 p.m. and the Montage Kapalua Bay’s Cafe & Canoe Wednesday, May 17, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Check out her latest album on her website danyelalana.com

MĀʻALAEA

Eli-Mac

Eli-Mac coming to Maui

Maui’s Eli-Mac is bringing her tour group to perform live at da Playground Maui on May 26, a Friday, at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Eli-Mac, also known as Camile Velasco, was the Filipino-American singer from Maui who qualified in the top 10 at an American Idol contest that helped to launch her musical career. She was working as a waitress at her mom’s IHOP restaurant in Kahului at the time of the contest. She’s now based out of Los Angeles and is known for the popular reggae and hip hop tunes. Also performing with her is Eureka Sound and Elijah Sky.

For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Country Nights, Thursday

The country dancing and fun starts at da Playground Maui Thursday, May 11, at 8 p.m. Get ready for a night of boot stomping fun at Hot Country Nights at da Playground Maui! Get lessons and learn the two step and line dancing right on the dance floor with dance instructor Danielle Dollar. You’ll be entertained by the one and only DJ Mash-Up Mike spinning the hottest hits from Country’s biggest stars of the past and present. The first 50 tickets purchased gets a Kona Brew Co. Swag Bag! Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Old School Fridays

Shake to a remix of music from the 90s versus 2000s at da Playground Maui Friday, May 12, at 9 p.m.. It’s a Throwback Party. There’s a sprinkle of the 80s and a Booty Drop Dance Contest.booty drop back. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Black Flag performs My War Saturday

Bamp Productions presents Black Flag performing My War in its entirely along with the Best Of Black Flag at da Playground Maui Saturday, May 13, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Black Flag is an American band formed in 1976 in Hermosa Beach, California, by guitarist, primary songwriter, and sole continuous member Greg Ginn. Their discography includes seven studio albums and two live albums. The band has released all of their material on Ginn’s independent label, SST Records beginning with 1981’s Damaged. Vocalist Mike Vallely, first sang with the band as a guest vocalist in 2003, before becoming the band’s fifth vocalist in 2014.Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO-KULA-PĀʻIA

Dr. Nat is among the entertainment featured during Mother’s Day at The Point Cafe’.

Mother’s Day at The Point Café, Mother’s Day

Entertainment takes place on Mother’s Day at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Organic Vodka Sunday, May, 14, with Dr. Nat and his island groove, gypsy Brazilian, R&B, and Latin music from noon to 2 p.m. Guitarist-composer-singer Benny Uyetake entertains at the Point Cafe’ at Ocean Organic Vodka in lower Kula celebrating from 5 to 7 p.m. Uyetake, a Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner, entertains in a number of genres and has played with a number of skillful jazz performers, including guitarist Shiro Mori and pianist Gene Argel. There is no charge for the outdoor sunset performance. Ocean Organic Vodka offers a paid tour of its distillery.

On Thursday and Friday, May 11 and 12, the Jason Arcilla performs island-style music. Hawaiian entertainer Kevin Brown performs Saturday, May 13. On Monday, May 14, ‘ukulele master CJ Boom Helekahi performs, followed Tuesday, May 16, by songwriter-pianist Mark Johnstone. Guitarist-singer Randall Rospond performs from rock to blues to country music Wednesday, May 17. The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, Bounty Music, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival. For more information, go to OceanVodka.com.

Seabury Hall Craft Fair, Saturday

Seabury Hall is having its Craft Fair Saturday, May 13, from 9 to 3 p.m. The fair features works by artists, jewelers, and crafters, as well as sale items such as potted plants, food, treats and a silent auction. It’s a kids friendly event with a Keiki Zone and famous waterslide, along with live music. For more information, including the price of admission, go to its website.

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall, Friday

Salsa and bachata dance lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia Friday, May 12, at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m. Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to drnat.com.

Upcountry Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, May 13, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

Painter Eddie Flotte’s exhibit

Eddie Flotte is exhibiting his paintings at Hui Noeau Visual Arts Center through Friday, May 12. Flotte has rendered stunningly nostalgic paintings of Maui, especially Pāʻia, in his exhibition “Retrospective: Eddie Flotte – These Are the Moments of ‘Those Were the Days.’” The exhibition is from Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The paintings in this exhibition capture the last days of Maui plantation life before the wave of modern development. His work also depicts his travels and extended stays in Wyeth’s Chadds Ford, The Wetlands of the Jersey Shore, and the area around his hometown of Ambler, PA. The Eddie Flotte Retrospective Exhibition is sponsored by Jeremy and Michelle Baldwin. The Hui offers art classes for adults and children. Gift items from artists are on sale at the gift shop. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

Mark Johnstone

Mark Johnstone at Paia Bay Sunday

Jazz pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends entertain at Paia Bay Coffee & Bar at 120 Hana Highway Sunday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a jazz brunch. For more information, go to paiabaycoffeeandbar.com or call 808-579-3111.

George Kahumoku offers ʻukulele lessons

For a limited time, Grammy winner George Kahumoku will be offering traditional slackkey ʻukulele lessons for an hour each at 77 Hana Highway in Paia Monday, May 8, from 5 to 6 p.m. The prerequisite is a willingness to explore and learn about Hawaiian culture, history and songs through singing and playing. For more information about the singalong ʻukulele workshop including tickets, go to kahumoku.com/calendar/ or call 808-214-6949.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Murray Thorne

Murray Thorne performs Friday

Rock singer-songwriter Murray Thorne performs classic, alternative and acoustic rock at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, May 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.. The restaurant has a dance floor. For more information, go to murraythorne.com, mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131.

Free ʻukulele lesson, Friday

A free ʻukulele lesson takes place at The Shops At Wailea Friday, May 12, from 3 to 4 p.m. The place of the lesson is in front of Malibu Shirts. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Tempa Singer-Nave performs Saturday

Tempa Singer-Nave performs original soul folk and eclectic covers at Mulligans Saturday, May 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. She sings with guitarist-singer Naor Nave and violinist Willie Wainwright. There’s a dance floor. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131.

Benoits perform jazz at Pita Paradise

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, May 14, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com or call 808-879-7177.

Island Soul, Sunday

The dance band Island Soul entertains with hits from the 70s till now at Mulligans On The Blue sunset Sunday, May 14, at sunset from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information including cover charge, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131.

Ron Kualaau performs Wednesday

Guitarist-singer Ron Kualaa’u performs Hawaiian and island-influenced songs at The Shops At Wailea Wednesday, May 17, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Kualaa’u was a part of the popular duo Hapa in the 1980s. He plays slack key occasionally and has performed with Grammy George Kahumoku at George’s weekly show in Nāpili. Here is Ron singing Hi’ilawe.

