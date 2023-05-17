For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for May 18-24, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula-Pāʻia, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

2023 Maui Brewers Festival, Saturday

More than 30 beer brewers and 18 food vendors will be featured at the 2023 Maui Brewers Festival at the Yokouchi Pavilion and A&B Amphitheatre on May 20, Saturday, at 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for “Beer Lover’s Happy Hour” and 3:30 to 7 p.m. for general admission.

The event with live music is a fundraiser for the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s education and community programs. Some of the exotic beers lists various tropical influences in their mix, including hibiscus, ginger, watermelon, lilikoi, grapefruit. Here’s a partial beer menu list. Don’t like beer? Try Vitalitea Kombucha, cold brew or Maui Brewing Co.’s root beer. Food vendors will be serving up an eclectic assortment, including poke, goulash, German Pretzel, cerviche, pizza, crab cakes, cookies, vegan bangers, and Indian cuisine.

Attendees must be 21 years old or older. For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org.

Rebel SoulJahz perform new album

Members of Rebel SoulJahz perform their fifth and newest album “Move With Love” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center June 23, a Friday, at 5:30 p.m.

The band is heavily influenced by R&B and reggae and will be also featuring KATCHAFIRE, Ekoulu & Hamma House Band. The group, out of Waipahu, features Michael Maglinti, Will Lua, Andrew “Bubba” Hodges, and Tunes Moaning. Here’s their official YouTube channel.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org.

2023 Barrio Fiesta, May 26 and 27

The 54th Annual Barrio Fiesta will take place at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului on May 26, Friday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and May 27, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Food, culture, pageantry, contests, and special events will be featured. Philippine cultural entertainment will be provided by: Bailes de Pilipinas, Friday at 8:30 p.m.; Dance International Production. Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, Saturday at 8:30 p.m., La Galeria; Compania Baile Filipino, Saturday at 9 p.m.,; Sto. Nino Organization of Maui, Saturday at 6:30 p.m.; Students of Aggie Cabebe, Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Wailea Marriott, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Cultural villages depicting several provinces/regions of the Philippines will also be featured.

Japanese Festival, Children’s Day events, Saturday

The 21st Annual Maui Matsuri Festival takes place at the University of Hawaii-Maui campus on May 27, a Saturday, from 3 to 9 p.m. The celebration kicks off with a Children’s Day Celebration at Queen Kaahumanu Center on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission to both events are free and celebrates a wide array of Japanese cultural arts and traditions.

Children’s Day includes multicultural performances from Maui Taiko, King Kekaulike High School Jazz Band, Maui Buyo Dance Academy, Hālau Hula O Keola Aliʻi O Ke Kai, Isle of Maui Pipe Band and Dance International Production. Mise Kimono also presents a kimono fashion show featuring traditional and modern looks. There will be recognition of awards, such as for the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui’s scholarship recipients, winners of HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts’ art contest, and a special teacher dedication arranged by women educators in the Maui Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, a partner organization that helped organize Children’s Day. In addition, there will be special STEM demonstrations from Kalama Intermediate School, Pukalani Elementary School, Maui Waena Intermediate School and Kamehameha High School.

The Maui Matsuri’s Festival at UH-Maui’s great lawn includes Maui Okinawan Taiko, Maui Taiko, Zenshin Daiko, Nakayama Minyo Kai, Maui Dance Klub, Maui Minyo Kai, demonstrations by Mitsune Kendo Dojo, and guest performers from Taiko Center of the Pacific, which includes a crowd favorite lion dance. Plus, the community can enjoy food booths and trucks, craft vendors, exhibits and the return of the children’s craft area called Kodomo Corner.

Morissette coming June 11

Tickets are now on sale for the “Fly High Live On Maui” performance of Morissette Amon, the Philippine singing sensation and songwriter called “Asia’s phoenix,” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center June 11, Sunday, at 6:30 p.m.

She began her career joining singing competitions, and most notably competed in The Voice of the Philippines. Her interpretation of Kiko Salazar’s “Akin Ka Na Lang” has garnered over 162 million views on the 107.5 Wish YouTube channel. Representing the Philippines at a global level, she was chosen to sing the official Asia release of “A Whole New World” for Disney’s live action Aladdin. She also represented her country at the Asia Song Festival in Busan, South Korea for the years 2017 & 2018, being the first artist to perform two years in a row. Here’s her performing the songs I Will Always Love You with David Foster on piano and Never Be Enough. Also performing is Jay R, a Filipino-American singer, songwriter, record producer, actor and model. His debut album, Gameface was released in 2003 under Universal Records and was certified platinum by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry. His award-winning single, “Bakit Pa Ba” is why he was dubbed the “R&B Prince” of the Philippines.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org.

“Doorways” exhibit continues

The exhibition "Anima: Doorways of Perception" continues at the Schafer International Gallery through June 10. Artists' works evoke ideas about how life is inherent in their materials and that spirit, soul, and consciousness exist similarly in humans, animals, plants, and geographic features of the environment. The Hawai'i Island-based collective, Consensual Lack of Reality, includes Pier Fichefeux, Stephen Freedman, Andrzej Kramarz, and Daniel Sheinfeld Rodriguez. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, May 13, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Kuaola plays Thursday

The four-member Hawaiian band Kuaola performs traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music at The Empanada Lady Thursday, May 18, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. No cover. For more information, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-866-4544.

Wind Monkeys, Friday

The Wind Monkeys perform classic rock at The Empanada Lady Friday, May 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. No cover. For more information, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-866-4544.

Phil Smith Trio, Saturday

The Phil Smith Trio featuring special guest Ellen Bellarose performs at The Empanada Lady Saturday, May 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.The trio includes bassist Michael Feegrade bass, keyboardist Jeff Hellmer, and saxophonist Phil Smith. For more information including cover, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-866-4544.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, May 13, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Momentum Dance Maui Spring Recital, Thursday through Sunday

Momentum Dance Maui holds its annual spring recital with several shows at the Iao Theatre from Thursday through Sunday, May 18 through 21, featuring various age groups. For more information, go to MomentumDanceMaui.com. For tickets, go to MauiOnstage.com or call the box office at 808-242-6969.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, May 22, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. Valdriz’s website is gerivaldriz.com For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Benoits at The Empanada Lady, Tuesday

Angela and Phil Benoit perform Broadway show tunes and easy listening local jazz at The Empanada Lady Tuesday, May 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Bailey House Museum exhibits

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hōʻikeʻike features exhibits from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop. The site is the former residence of Maui King Kahekili, and the museum is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

David Fraser and the breakfast club

Pianist-singer David Fraser performs blues for free at the Maui Coffee Attic, often joined by friends, Wednesday, May 24, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

Kīhei Friday coming up

It’s a Friday Town Party at Kīhei Friday, May 19, at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event includes free family fun with live music, paint and balloon twisting, Dinosaur Rides and games, food booths, arts and crafts, and an exhibition of “Cruiser Collector’s Cars.” There’s also live music from Tampa & Naor with Weatherly and Wainwright, Joshua Blues Hypnosis, and Babes n Bandidos with Lia Live. Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase our island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their businesses communities.

For questions, contact the Maui County Office of Economic Development at [email protected] or 808-270-7710.

Eric Gilliom’s White Hawaiian, this weekend

Eric Gilliom’s brilliant theatrical performance of White Hawaiian, an autobiographical comedy romp of his Hawaiian entertainment family that takes the audiences back to the early 1900s, takes place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 19, 20, and 21. As critic Jon Woodhouse said of the Hawaiian entertainment industry, “If they ever invented a Hoku for musical theatre, Gilliom would win it hands down.” For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.org

Chris Murphy, May 25

Teahouse Music Company and Manao Radio presents singer-songwriter Chris Murphy in “The Road and the Stars” concert at the ProArts Playhouse on May 25, a Thursday, at 7:30 p.m. His shows feature a variety of music that may include blues, bluegrass, folk, country rock, gypsy, Celtic, Americana, and world influences. Murphy, who has toured Europe, has 19 solo albums, in addition to performing on 12 other albums for solo artists. Here’s his YouTube channel. For more information, including tickets, go to chrismurphymusic.com and ProArtsMaui.org.

Encore of the play Misery opens in Kīhei

The play Misery, based on the novel by Stephen King and written by William Goldman, runs at ProArts Theatre from June 2 to 11. It’s a special encore production of the award-winning Maui Onstage Production at the Iao Theatre in Wailuku and featuring Aiko Krueger, Brian Connolly and Scott McLelland. Their production was the winner of Maui’s 2022 Standing Ovation Awards for Best Play, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Lighting Designer. The play revolves around a former nurse who, taking care of a recovering novelist, keeps the writer prisoner until he resurrects her favorite fictional character whose name is “Misery.” For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire, Thursday

Multi-talented singer-actor Eric Gilliom performs with superb instrumentalist Vince Esquire at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, May 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com, vinceesquire.com, or naluskihei.com

Steve Craig at Tiki, Thursday

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, May 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Danyel Alana at Nalu’s, Saturday

Danyel Alana performs at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Saturday, May 20, from 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Her latest album is on her website danyelalana.com

Benoits at Maui Coast Friday

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Maui Coast Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com or call 808-879-7177.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, May 19, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Anthony Pfluke, Saturday

Anthony Pfluke with guest Ethan Villanueva performs Hawaiian music at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Saturday, May 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke sings and performs original and traditional Hawaiian tunes. For more information, go to anthonypfluke.com or naluskihei.com.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer-guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, May 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Blue Diamonds Trio, Sunday

The Blue Diamonds Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist Ken Stover and Pete Atkins on drums performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill Sunday, May 21, from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served. The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to diamondsicebar.com or call 808-874-9299.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe performs at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, May 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kaulana Kanekoa and Don Lopez, Sunday

Singer-ukulele player Kaulana Kanekoa and bassist Don Lopez perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Sunday, May 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. Kanekoa and Lopez are members of the popular ‘ukulele-powered touring band Kanekoa. For more information, go to naluskihei.com.

Randall Rospond, Monday

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, May 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, May 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, May 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644.

Comedian Xander Beltran, May 26

Power-up Comedy presents Xander Beltran of Hulu and PBS appearances at ProArts Playhouse May 26, a Friday, at 7:30 p.m.. His self-pointing humor of being of Mexican-White is naturally funny. Here’s a YouTube link. For more information, including tickets, proartsmaui.org.

LAHAINA

Joe Cano

Jazz Maui features Joe Cano

Jazz Maui presents the Joe Cano Trio at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, May 21, at sunset from 5 to 7 p.m. The ticket proceeds for the concert benefits the nonprofit Jazz Maui’s youth music program. Cano is known for his seamless ability to play different genres of music, including jazz, classical, flamenco, and soul. The concert also features keyboardist George Tay and drummer Larry Fitzpatrick. The concert is held in an open-air pavilion.For more information including tickets, go to jazzmaui.org or call 808-283-3576. Here’s an interview with Jazz Maui founder Bryant Neal.

The House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy bassist-singer Lenny Castallenos performs classic rock and blues at Fleetwood’s Thursday and Friday, May 18 and 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. On a separate stage Thursday, May 18, the Sheryl Ellis band performs jazz and R&B with Shawn McLaughlin on guitar and Barney Corinez on bass. On Friday on a separate stage, Levi Poasa sings acoustic pop, folk, rock and blues. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Benny Uyetake at Kimos

Multi-talented entertainer Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursdays, May 18, and Tuesdays, May 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. He plays a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net or kimosmaui.com or call 808-661-4811.

Friday Night Is Art Night

The celebration of Friday Night Is Art Night in Lahaina continues this Friday, May 19, where dozens of art galleries are open until 8 p.m. with visitors having the opportunity to meet the artists and some like Sargent’s Fine Art and Jewelry with live music. One of the featured events is the Candle Lit Tour of the Baldwin Home Museum by reservation. The tour is free for children 12 and under with an accompanied adult. For more information including tour fees, go to Lahaina Restoration Foundation at lahainarestoration.org.

Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s

Pianist-singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20. This week’s featured artist is master impressionist Roman Czerwinski.. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Anthony Pfluke performs Saturday

Anthony Pfluke entertains original songs and traditional Hawaiian music at Fleetwood’s Saturday, May 20, from noon to 2 p.m. Pfluke’s website is anthonypfluke.com That night, Adrian Trevino does a solo performance of blues and classic rock at 7:30 p.m. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK

Hawaiian cultural workshops, Saturday

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s popular Hawaiian cultural workshops return to Apuakehau, the cultural park located next to Lahaina Public Library Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. basket weaving, using a green niu leaf. Learn how to make a beautiful and functional basket in two hours. View a display of niu products such as cordage, baskets, and more. For more information including registration, go to lahainarestoration.org.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. On the Foundation’s 60th anniversary, here’s a profile on its vital historical work. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org.

Lahaina Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, May 21, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Crafts fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Brian Santana, Monday

Singer-Guitarist Brian Santana performs rock, pop, and classics at Fleetwood’s Monday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. Levi Poasa sings reggae and island rock on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Free Hula Show, Tuesday

A free hula show is offered at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, May 21, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Marvin Tevaga performs Tuesday

Marvin Tevaga performs reggae, country, rock and Hawaiian at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, May 23, at 7:30 p.m. Earlier in the day during happy hour, Paul West entertains with classic country and folk. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

The House Shakers, Wednesday

The House Shakers performs classic rock and blues at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, May 24, from 7:30 to 9:30 p..m. Pianist Rose O’Leary sings pop, rock and R&B on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lia Live Wednesday

*Lia Live performs reggae with a rock influence at Haleakava in Lahaina Wednesday, May 24, from 8 to 10 p.m. Her website is lialivehi.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Alika Nakoʻoka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, May 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com. Hale Mo’olele restaurant may be reached by calling 808-667-2525.

Danyel Alana at Hula Grill, Tuesday

Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill Tuesday, May 23, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She’s performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Check out her latest album on her website danyelalana.com

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls entertains with Joshua Emmanuel Tuesday, May 23. Entertainment is from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Slack key guitarist Sonny Lim. Photo provided by The MACC.

Sonny Lim performs with George Kahumoku in Nāpili

Slack Key master-singer Sonny Lim performs with multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his Ohana at the Nāpilikai Beach Resort Wednesday, May 24, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to Kahumoku.com. Last year, Kahumoku received the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Artists’ 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Masters of Hawaiian Music, Sept. 14-Oct. 16

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku plans a U.S. continent tour from Sept. 14 through Oct. 16, with Ledward Kaapana and Jeff Peterson. For more information, go to Kahumoku.com

Danyel Alana at Kapalua, Friday

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, May 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. and the Montage Kapalua Bay’s Cafe & Canoe Wednesday, May 24, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Check out her latest album on her website danyelalana.com.

MĀʻALAEA

Eli-Mac coming to Maui, May 26

Maui’s Eli-Mac is bringing her tour group to perform live at da Playground Maui on May 26, a Friday, at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Eli-Mac, also known as Camile Velasco, was the Filipino-American singer from Maui who qualified in the top 10 at an American Idol contest that helped to launch her musical career. She was working as a waitress at her mom’s IHOP restaurant in Kahului at the time of the contest. She’s now based out of Los Angeles and is known for the popular reggae and hip hop tunes. Also performing with her is Eureka Sound and Elijah Sky.

For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

KPOP Club Night, Thursday

It’s KPOP Club Night with music by DJ YUKA K at da Playground Maui Thursday, May 18, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Yung Bae performs Friday

Electric Palms Hawaiʻi presents the L.A.-based Yung Bae at da Playground Maui Friday, May 19, at 9 p.m.

His music spans between smooth jazz, funk, old school hip hop, to Studio 54 disco. He has partnered with Apple Music to launch his new weekly radio show, Groove Continental Radio.In a short span the radio show has hosted artists such as Jungle, Nile Rodgers, Madeon, UPSA. In 2019 Yung Bae was named to the Billboard Dance Ones to Watch list. In 2019 he went on a 21-date North American tour in support of his album Bae 5. He has also toured internationally through Asia at locations such as the National Gallery of Singapore, and performed international music festivals such as Coachella.

Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Fiesta Saturday, da Playground

Bring your best Latin dance moves to Fiesta Saturday, May 19, at da Playground Maui at 9 p.m.

Its music by DJ JamnJ and DJ STYLZ.

Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO-KULA-PĀʻIA

Elele Tiana at The Point, Saturday & Sunday

Grammy nominated and Na Hoku nominee Elele Tiana performs at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Organic Vodka in lower Kula Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no charge for the outdoor sunset performance. Ocean Organic Vodka offers a paid tour of its distillery.

On Thursday and Friday, May 18 and 19, the Jason Arcilla performs island-style music. On Monday, May 22, ‘ukulele master CJ Boom Helekahi performs, followed Tuesday, May 23, by songwriter-pianist Mark Johnstone who performs jazz, blues, rock and beyond.

Guitarist-singer Randall Rospond performs from rock to blues to country music Wednesday, May 24. The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, Bounty Music, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival.

For more information, go to OceanVodka.com. Maui Now’s Gary Kubota conducted an interview with Ken Burgmaier who’s behind organizing the weekly entertainment and a dozens of jazz festivals and documentaries.

Benny Uyetake performs in Paia Saturday

Multi-talented entertainer Benny Uyetake performs at Paia Bay Coffee & Bar Saturday, May 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. He plays a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net or kimosmaui.com or call 808-661-4811.

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall, Friday

Salsa and bachata dance lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia Friday, May 19, at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m. Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to drnat.com.

Upcountry Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, May 20, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

Mark Johnstone at Paia Bay Sunday

Jazz pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends entertain at Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar at 120 Hāna Highway Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a jazz brunch. For more information, go to paiabaycoffeeandbar.com or call 808-579-3111.

George Kahumoku offers ʻukulele lessons

For a limited time, Grammy winner George Kahumoku will be offering traditional slackkey ʻukulele lessons for an hour each at 77 Hāna Highway in Pāʻia Monday, May 22, from 5 to 6 p.m. The prerequisite is a willingness to explore and learn about Hawaiian culture, history and songs through singing and playing. For more information about the singalong ʻukulele workshop including tickets, go to kahumoku.com/calendar/ or call 808-214-6949.

Hui No’eau summer classes

Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center is offering adult summer classes in ceramics starting Tuesday, May 23, at 10 a.m. and new classes, on June 1. Youth classes “Summer Camp Kaluanui,” ages 6 to 10, begin May 29. There’s a waitlist for certain ages. Teens Jewelry & Metalsmithing Studio classes with Julie Matheis take place from June 6 through 27. For more information, call 808-572-6560.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Natalie Nicole Robles performs at Kapa Room

Guitarist singer Natalie Nicole Robles performs at the Maui Marriott’s Kapa Room Thursday, May 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. She sings soulful covers. She also performs at South Shore Tiki Grill Tuesday, May 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. She’s at NatalieNicoleRobles on Instagram.

The Lonely Hearts Beatles & Beyond

A special live music event is taking place with The Lonely Hearts Band performing “Beatles & Beyond” music at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, May 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. Join bandmembers Jimmy, Austin, Steve & Justin for a night celebrating music from the Beatles at Mulligans. The Mulligans restaurant has a dance floor. For more information including details and tickets, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131.

Free ʻukulele lesson, Friday

A free ʻukulele lesson takes place at The Shops At Wailea Friday, May 19, from 3 to 4 p.m. The place of the lesson is in front of Malibu Shirts. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Tempa Singer-Nave performs Saturday

Tempa Singer-Nave performs original soul folk and eclectic covers at Mulligans Saturday, May 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. She sings with guitarist-singer Naor Nave and violinist Willie Wainwright. There’s a dance floor. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131.

Benoits perform jazz at Pita Paradise

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, May 21, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com or call 808-879-7177.

Island Soul, Sunday

The dance band Island Soul entertains with hits from the 70s till now at Mulligans On The Blue sunset Sunday, May 21, at sunset from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information including cover charge, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131.

Tarvin Makia performs Wednesday

Tarvin Makia performs a free concert featuring pop, rock and country with an island-influence at The Shops At Wailea Wednesday, May 24, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Makia, born and raised in Hau’ula on Oʻahu, has decades of performing on Maui and touring.

Send inquiries or event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected] .