Hawaiian Airlines is extending its operations with additional late night flights

Update: 6:12 p.m., Aug. 9, 2023

Hawaiian Airlines is extending its operations today with three additional late-night flights to Honolulu from Kahului to help evacuate travelers affected by brush fires on Maui. The new flights were timed to meet travelers expected to arrive at Kahului via Maui County buses. Flights are scheduled to depart Kahului starting at 11:10 p.m. today through 2 a.m. tomorrow. Hawaiian earlier today added six extra flights between Honolulu and Kahului to accommodate departures out of Maui, as well as support emergency response efforts. Currently, four extra Kahului-Honolulu flights have been added for tomorrow, Aug. 10.

Hawaiian is continuing to offer reduced $19 main cabin fares out of Maui to facilitate urgent travel needs.

“We are continuing to monitor the emergency fire response on Maui. With the state of Hawaiʻi discouraging non-essential travel to Kahului, we are supporting our guests with flexible travel options to change their flights to and from Maui or receive a refund by calling our reservations team at 1-800-367-5320. We ask guests with non-urgent inquiries to please call back later so that we can assist travelers with immediate needs. Guests traveling through Kahului should continue to check their flight status on our website or app before coming to the airport,” airline executives said.

“The safety of our guests and employees, including teammates who live and work on Maui, is our priority. We are working closely with the state of Hawaiʻi to support the transportation of first responders and supplies and help with the overall emergency response as best as we can,” according to the airline.

Hawaiian today pledged to match up to 30 million HawaiianMiles in donations to the Hawaiʻi State Chapter of the American Red Cross, the airline’s partner, to assist the Maui community. Within a few hours, nearly 2,200 HawaiianMiles members had already donated 13.8 million miles, for an average donation of nearly 6,400 HawaiianMiles.

Travel waiver details: https://www.hawaiianairlines.com/alerts/travel-waiver-maui-fires