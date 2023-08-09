PC: courtesy Hawaiian Telcom.

Due to the fires, some Hawaiian Telcom customers on Maui are experiencing intermittent phone and internet service outages. Affected areas include Lahaina, Nāpili, Kāʻanapali, Kula, and Makawao.

Customers are encouraged to keep non-essential calls to a minimum to ensure that lines can remain open for emergency purposes. For safety, please avoid downed lines as they could be active electric lines that are dangerous to touch. Moving them could also hamper restoration efforts.

The 911 system is operational; however, customers whose phone service is impacted may not be able to connect. Texting 911 using a mobile phone may be an option to reach emergency services.

“Our hearts are with our Maui community during this challenging time,” said Su Shin, President and General Manager of Hawaiian Telcom. “Employee safety is paramount. We are coordinating with emergency response officials and mobilizing our teams so we can begin damage assessments as soon as the all-clear is given and it’s safe to do so. We just received approval to enter the areas we need to access to investigate issues affecting the Makawao area.”

Hawaiian Telcom is in discussions with other service providers, including wireless carriers to determine how they can work together to support the Maui community. The company is already procuring supplies as well as vehicles and lodging on Maui, preparing to send crews from other islands to help with restoration efforts.

To report fallen utility poles or cables or contact the customer support team, please call (808) 643-6111 or visit hawaiiantel.com/supportform.

Brush fire updates: https://tinyurl.com/zy8mnb99

List: closed/cancelled/postponed: https://tinyurl.com/4b28993k

School closure updates: https://tinyurl.com/f6jh372w

Power outage updates: https://tinyurl.com/yn8pkhzx

Road closure updates: https://tinyurl.com/487vhcsn