Kaneholani pleads not guilty to murder in death of Maui Officer Suzanne O

Clembert Kaneholani (8.27.25)

The man accused of murder in the shooting death of a Maui police officer earlier this month, entered a not guilty plea before Second Circuit Court Judge Peter Cahill during an initial hearing on Aug. 27, 2025.

The defendant, Clembert Kaneholani, 38, is being held with no bail set. His attorney, Public Defender Zachary Raidmae did not immediately seek a bail study, but said he would bring up such a request at the appropriate time.

The case was bound over from a preliminary hearing last week in which the court determined the state had established probable cause to try Kaneholani in the shooting death of Officer Suzanne O, reported on Aug. 15, 2025 in Pāʻia.

Kaneholani is charged with six counts including first degree murder, criminal attempted murder in the first degree, carrying a firearm in commission of a separate felony, two counts of ownership or possession of prohibited firearm or ammunition, and ownership of an automatic firearm prohibited detachable ammunition magazines.

A pretrial conference is set for Oct. 6 at 8 a.m., with the court set to reconvene on Feb. 2, 2026. Judge Cahill said if a jury is selected that week, trial will come next, and there will be no continuance granted for vacation, leave or trainings. He said witnesses have to be available and ready to proceed.

Last week, the district court heard two days of testimony from five witnesses including a caretaker of the Pāʻia Sugar Mill, three police officers, and a forensic pathologist. The Maui Police Department also released body camera footage last week from one of the responding officers.

Gov. Josh Green has ordered flags to remain at half-staff from sunrise on Friday, Aug. 29 until sunset on Monday, Sept. 1, in honor of Officer O. The governorʻs office reports that funeral services will be on Aug. 29. A separate blue light tribute also runs through Aug. 29 to honor O’s memory.