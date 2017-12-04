AD
Improving Weather Conditions Expected This Week

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · December 4, 2017, 1:21 AM HST (Updated December 3, 2017, 10:29 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of Maui & Molokai through 6 a.m. Monday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Monday for northeast winds up to 25 knots and seas from 6 to 11 feet.

    Looking Ahead

    Drier, more stable weather is forecast for most of the work week. Winds will weaken slightly Monday and shift out of the north-northeast, becoming gusty in the wake of a cold front moving down the island chain Monday night and Tuesday. Drier air and lighter winds are expected Wednesday through Thursday. Friday through the weekend we could see some enhanced trade wind showers.

     

    Today 

    We expect northeast winds around 15 to 20 mph. Partly cloudy skies are forecast with isolated windward showers and sunny skies for leeward spots. Temperatures up to 77° to 82°.

    UV index at 3 (“moderate” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers in windward spots and mostly sunny skies for leeward areas. Low temperatures from 65° to 70°. Winds are expected to be north around 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

     

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

