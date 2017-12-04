Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of Maui & Molokai through 6 a.m. Monday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Monday for northeast winds up to 25 knots and seas from 6 to 11 feet.

Looking Ahead

Drier, more stable weather is forecast for most of the work week. Winds will weaken slightly Monday and shift out of the north-northeast, becoming gusty in the wake of a cold front moving down the island chain Monday night and Tuesday. Drier air and lighter winds are expected Wednesday through Thursday. Friday through the weekend we could see some enhanced trade wind showers.

Today

We expect northeast winds around 15 to 20 mph. Partly cloudy skies are forecast with isolated windward showers and sunny skies for leeward spots. Temperatures up to 77° to 82°.

UV index at 3 (“moderate” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers in windward spots and mostly sunny skies for leeward areas. Low temperatures from 65° to 70°. Winds are expected to be north around 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

