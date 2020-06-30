There are 18 new COVID-19 case reported for Hawaiʻi today–15 on the island of Oʻahu, one each on Maui and Kauaʻi and one case pending identification of island residency–bringing the statewide count to 917 cases in Hawaiʻi over the course of the pandemic.

Today, DOH reports 14 Hawai‘i residents, three non-residents, and one person of unknown residency are the 18 new cases of coronavirus. 16 of the cases are in adults and two are pediatric cases. The new Maui case involves a resident who tested positive after returning from the mainland. This individual reportedly self-isolated upon returning home and got tested when they started exhibiting symptoms.

To date, 736 people (81.8%) have recovered including 113 (96.5%) recovery in Maui County. There are currently 163 active cases in the state, including four on Maui.

As a result of updated information, one case from Oʻahu was removed from the counts, according to the State Department of Health.

The breakdown by island includes the following:

Oʻahu: 652 confirmed positive (518 released from isolation);

Maui County: 123 confirmed positive (114 released from isolation);

Hawaiʻi Island: 87 confirmed positive (84 released from isolation); and

Kauaʻi: 38 confirmed positive (20 released from isolation).

Hawaiʻi residents who were diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 16 confirmed positive.

Pending cases, where the island of residency has not been determined: 0

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reports that there were 736 individuals released from isolation; and 113 cases (12%) that have required hospitalization. A total of 842 patients (92%) were residents.

Of the 123 cases in Maui County, at least 113 have been released from isolation, and 25 have required hospitalization. Based on the current numbers, there are four active cases in Maui County.

To date, there have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 12 on Oʻahu and 6 in Maui County. Hawaiʻi has the lowest mortality rate in the US at 1.2 deaths per 100,000.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in the Lahaina zip code. Of the 122 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Wailuku and Kahului had the most cases (21-50 each); followed by Lahaina and Kīhei (11-20 each); Makawao (6-10 cases); and Kula, Hāna, Haʻikū and Molokaʻi (1-5 cases each).

Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 900 cases recorded *as of June 29 statewide (the current case count as of June 30 is 917): 90 were 0-19 years old (one of which required hospitalization); 292 were 20-39 years old (10 of which required hospitalization); 299 were 40-59 years old (28 of which required hospitalization); and 219 were 60+ years old (72 of which required hospitalization).

Assessing Critical Capacity in Maui County

Maui County has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 tests to date, with nearly 99% returning negative results. So far, there were 122 positive cases in the county over the course of the pandemic, with only four active cases today.

County officials say that less than half of the ICU beds and 11% of ventilators are in use, and none are being used for COVID-19 at this time.

Statewide emergency management agencies, health officials and County leaders continue to review and increase surge capacity in preparation for future outbreaks.

Critical capacity and testing capability are among the key factors being monitored as Maui prepares to welcome visitors will pre-travel testing as an alternative to a 14-day quarantine on Aug. 1, 2020.

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine ranks Hawaiʻi near the top in states that meet testing positivity recommendations, with 1.1% positive tests (based on a 7-day moving average). County Managing Director Sandy Baz said this means it appears the state “is testing enough of its population to make informed decisions about reopening.”

Maui County and the rest of the state has increased its contact tracing capacity and continues to train more tracers through the University of Hawaiʻi, including UH Maui College.

Maui County has six COVID-19 related deaths

Maui reported its first COVID-19 related death on Monday, April 6, of an adult male over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions and exposure to travelers.

The second Maui death was announced on Wednesday, April 8, and was an unattended death.

A third death in Maui County reportedly occurred on April 7, but was reported in the state count on Friday, April 10. The third case involved an elderly individual who was in the chronic care unit.

The fourth case was confirmed on April 19, and was an adult male from Washington state in the 40-59-year age group who had no previous medical conditions. State health officials say the man’s exposure history may be travel-related. The man had been hospitalized for an extended period in serious condition at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The fifth Maui case occurred on Monday April 20 and involved a man who had underlying health conditions. He had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late last year. This person’s death is considered related to the MMMC cluster.

The sixth Maui case was reported on May 3, 2020. The case involved a woman, over the age of 60, with underlying medical conditions. She had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late February. Her infection occurred in mid-April. “COVID-19 is not believed to be the primary cause of death, due to her other serious illnesses, but may have been a contributing factor to her passing,” health officials said.

Maui Memorial Medical Center News:

The outbreak at Maui Memorial Medical Center in Kahului was considered closed as of May 19, 2020. The cluster of individuals linked to the Maui hospital outbreak totaled 52 including 38 health care workers and 14 patients who had tested positive, according to Maui Health. DOH officials say “it appears the outbreak may have been driven by a single healthcare worker who was allowed to work while ill.”

Starting June 8, the Maui Memorial Medical Center began universal testing for COVID-19 on all patients admitted through the Emergency Department and Obstetrics patients. Universal testing expanded to include direct admissions on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Quarantine Updates:

Governor David Ige announced a new pre-travel testing program for transpacific travelers starting Aug. 1. Travelers who receive a valid negative PCR diagnostic test, 72 hours prior to their trip to Hawaiʻi, will not be subject to the 14-day mandatory quarantine. Travelers who do not obtain a negative test, will still be subject to the quarantine. Full details are available here.

A separate quarantine in place for interisland travel was lifted on Tuesday, June 16. This applies only to air travel within the state, and anyone arriving into the state would still be subject to a 14-day quarantine as outlined above. Upon lifting the interisland quarantine, the state has implemented thermal screening, a new interisland travel form and a more robust contact tracing program.

The state is also reviewing several different companies as part of a procurement process to implement a facial recognition program at the airport as part of its screening process for COVID-19.

Other Highlights for Maui County:

The Governor granted the County of Maui’s request to reopen more businesses and activities on Monday, June 15, 2020. This included bars which are now allowed to operate with modifications; and some organized team sports which have resumed with modifications including canoe paddling. Football and rugby practices are not allowed to start at this time and No close contact activities will be permitted, including but not limited to: huddles, high fives and handshakes.

The state has resumed the issuance of wiki permits for beach weddings and vow renewals. These limited commercial activities on state beaches are resuming subject to Act with Care restrictions–including no groups larger than 10 people, social distancing among individuals outside of the same household, and quarantine restrictions must be followed.

The County of Maui announced that Commercial Ocean Recreation Activity permit holders that are allowed to operate at some of the county beach parks will still be prohibited from operating on Sundays and holidays in accordance with current county laws. On June 5, the County of Maui provided clarification saying CORA permit holders are allowed to resume operations starting Monday, June 15. CORA permit holders will be required to provide a valid Certificate of Insurance to the County Department of Parks and Recreation before their permit is reinstated.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is lessening restrictions on state parks in conjunction with various county-specific rules and guidelines. Here on Maui, all beach areas within Oneloa “Mākena State Park” are now accessible. Visitors should note that there are NO lifeguard services, nor restroom facilities at Mākena and therefore the parking areas will remain closed. In East Maui, Waiʻānapanapa State Park remains closed pending the completion of the East Maui Traffic Management Plan. Pailoa Beach access is allowed for use, subject to COVID-19 restrictions. ʻĪao Valley State Monument remains closed, as well as the Hāna Highway State Waysides. On Molokaʻi, Palaʻau State Park has reopened for day use. And overnight lodging for Maui sites is anticipated to reopen on July 1st.

On June 3, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources began relaxing restrictions on recreational and commercial boating. Commercial watersports operators, like surf schools and kayak rental companies, can also resume operations with the same restrictions – a limit of 10 people including crew or staff.

Increased access to Haleakalā National Park began on May 27. The public is now allowed in the Summit District from the park entrance to the summit at the 10,000 foot elevation between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunrise viewing is now available by reservation.

Governor David Ige approved Maui Mayor Michael Victorino’s request to reopen most businesses and services with modifications starting Monday, June 1, 2020. This includes clubhouses, dog parks, playgrounds and skate parks, all county parks and beach parks, select county pools, dine-in restaurant service, tattoo parlors, aestheticians, massage therapists and other personal services. Earlier openings included: hair and nail salons on May 25; and drive-in religious services on May 22; and certain retail shops at shopping malls in Maui County opened on May 11.

Governor David Ige signed his 8th supplemental emergency proclamation on May 18, effectively extending the eviction moratorium and extending the 14 day travel quarantine for both mainland and interisland travel through the end of June. The governor also unveiled his four step Roadmap to Recovery and Resilience Plan. He said the state is ready to move from Phase 1 of stabilization to Phase 2 of reopening and called the latest phase “Act With Care.”

The County of Maui started allowing passive recreation at beaches effective on Saturday, May 16. This was for a trial period only of two weeks (from May 16 to 30) and was reassessed upon conclusion.

Also the 98th Maui Fair, which was scheduled to take place over four days in October, is cancelled for this year due to public health concerns. Organizers say the event was cancelled at the request of the County and will be held sometime next year.

On Tuesday, May 5, Governor David Ige unveiled details of his 7th Supplemental Proclamation, that allows for the next phase includes the reopening to include: non-food agriculture such as landscaping, floral and ornamental; astronomical observatories and support facilities; car washes; and pet grooming services. This also includes some retail operations.

On Monday, May 4, a patient on Maui who was diagnosed with COVID-19 over a month ago and had been on a ventilator, was greeted with a celebratory exit from hospital staff who lined the halls upon her departure. The single mom of three came into the Maui Memorial Medical Center 36 days prior and had a slow process to recovery, according to a hospital spokesperson. Also, Maui Health re-opened the Maui East unit as a medical surgical unit and it is no longer serving as a COVID-19 unit as of May 4th.

On Wednesday, April 29, Mayor Victorino identified a short list parks, golf courses and local businesses that qualify for limited opening under the first phase of a reopening that began on May 1, 2020.

On Tuesday, April 28, local government leaders visited and toured the outside of Maui Memorial Medical Center in compliance with the hospital’s COVID-19 no-visitor policy, and received an update from Maui Health on response efforts at the facility.

On Tuesday, April 28, officials confirmed that an elderly Lānaʻi woman contracted COVID-19 while she was hospitalized at the Maui Memorial Medical Center. The woman initially tested negative for COVID-19, but a recent test came back positive. She will remain on Maui until she is healthy enough to return home to Lānaʻi and she no longer poses a risk of transmitting the virus to others. The case is documented as a Maui Island case and there are still no confirmed positive cases on the island of Lānaʻi.

Maui Health on Monday, April 27, confirmed that a Maui Medical Group hospitalist who provides care to patients at Maui Memorial Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19. The provider was tested for COVID-19 two weeks prior by Maui Medical Group, was asymptomatic, and the results were negative. The provider then became symptomatic and self-quarantined at home. On Friday April 24, a repeat test was performed and on Sunday April 26, the results returned positive for COVID-19.

A joint statement was released on Wednesday evening, April 22, from Mayor Michael Victorino confirming the location of a restaurant grouping from March, which consisted of three COVID-19 positive individuals and between 65 and 100 exposed contacts. Health officials say the grouping does not currently pose a significant risk to the community and refrained from labeling it a “cluster.”

Two individuals from the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center on Waiʻale Road in Wailuku on Maui were moved to a Department of Health quarantine facility after one of them tested positive for COVID-19. The other man who was awaiting test results has since received word that his test came back negative and he was released from quarantine. Monique Yamashita, Executive Director at the facility said 48 individuals including staff and guests were tested on April 24 during a mass testing event. She provided us with an update on May 1 saying all tests came back negative. Also the eight staff that had contact with the COVID-19 positive individual were back to work within a week after all tests came back negative. Yamashita said the facility is still being vigilant with the continued use of PPEs, washing hands and taking other precautions to protect staff and guests.

Update: (5.18.20) All Prior Cases of COVID-19 at Hale Makua are Now Negative: Two home health patients with Hale Makua Health Services and a nursing home resident from Hale Makua Kahului are now negative for COVID-19. The asymptomatic resident who had tested positive has since received two consecutive test results showing they are negative for COVID-19. As for the home health cases, one client has been released from isolation and had recovered in April; and the other client has recently received two negative COVID-19 tests so has been released from quarantine as well.

Maui Now learned that a mother who underwent a caesarean section delivery at the Maui Memorial Medical Center in April later tested positive for COVID-19. The source of infection at this time is unknown however, Maui Health noted that the hospital “has never had an OB patient, provider or employee test positive for COVID-19.” Employees in that department were tested in April, with all results returned as negative.

There was also a confirmed case in April of a physical therapy worker at the Kula Hospital who tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 16 individuals who received care were tested and, no positive cases have been reported as a result.

The Maui positive count included at least one resident of the rural community of Hāna in East Maui and at least two residents of Molokaʻi.