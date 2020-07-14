There are 22 new COVID-19 cases reported for Hawaiʻi today, including–19 new cases on the island of Oʻahu, and three new cases on Hawaiʻi Island. This brings the statewide count to 1,264 cases in Hawaiʻi over the course of the pandemic. The new cases include 20 Hawai‘i adult and two pediatric cases.

There were 1,478 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting today, bringing the total number of tests conducted statewide to 97,557.

The state Department of Health also reports that as a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts.

The Department of Health Disease Outbreak Control Division yesterday reported three deaths of Hawaiʻi residents from coronavirus. These three cases bring to 22 the total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported in Hawaiʻi since the pandemic began.

Saturday had the greatest single day number of reported cases (42) since DOH began tracking cases in late February.

To date, 921 people (74.1%) have recovered including 120 (93%) recovery in Maui County. There are currently 321 active cases in the state, including nine on Maui.

The breakdown by island includes the following:

Oʻahu: 942 confirmed positive (669 released from isolation);

Maui County: 135 confirmed positive (120 released from isolation);

Hawaiʻi Island: 102 confirmed positive (93 released from isolation); and

Kauaʻi: 43 confirmed positive (39 released from isolation).

Hawaiʻi residents who were diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 21 confirmed positive (and one death)

Pending cases, where the island of residency has not been determined: 0