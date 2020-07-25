• Third Consecutive Day of Record Covid-19 Cases in Hawaii: 73 New (68 on Oahu, 5 on Maui)

Mayor Michael Victorino called upon Maui County residents to redouble their efforts to practice health and safety protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19. The statement comes as the state posted its third consecutive day of record high single-day increases in COVID-19 Cases.

Today alone, there were 73 new new cases in the state–including 68 on O‘ahu and five on Maui.

“It is critically important that now, more than ever, our residents strictly follow safety measures to prevent the spread of this disease,” Mayor Victorino said in a press release issued today. “No one wants to see our health care professionals or our hospitals and clinics overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. I ask everyone to wear face masks in public, practice physical distancing and wash their hands to protect ourselves, our friends, our loved ones and especially our vulnerable kupuna.”

On Saturday, five new positive cases were reported for Maui County, bringing the county’s total to 146. Maui District Health Officer Dr. Lorrin Pang said the public should expect even more positive cases because of recent, multiple mass exposures creating clusters of cases. He estimated at least 200 people have been exposed to the virus on Maui within the past week.

“These have been indoors, outdoors during celebrations and other gatherings,” Dr. Pang said. “COVID-19 can spread very quickly, and it’s transmitted by people who don’t show symptoms. Last month, Maui County was doing pretty well in keeping the number of cases low, but good times lead to bad habits, complacency. You have to stop the spread with good habits.”

Dr. Pang refers to the good habits as the six “Ws.” These are: