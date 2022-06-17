PC: Doctors On Call Maui.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 7,199 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths over the week of June 9-15, 2022.

It is the fourth week in a row that case numbers are down (this week by 34), but also the fourth week in a row that deaths have increase (this week by one).

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also increased from 190 on June 8 to 218 on June 15, 2022. As of June 15, there were 10 people in ICU beds and 5 people on ventilators with the virus, according to the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

June 9-15, 2022: 9 death, 7199 new infections

new infections June 2-8, 2022: 8 deaths, 8,033 new infections

new infections May 26-June 1: 6 deaths, 8,124 new infections

new infections May 19-25: 5 deaths, 8,924 new infections

new infections May 12-18: 12 deaths, 7,149 new infections

new infections May 5-11, 2022: 6 deaths, 5,768 new infections

new infections April 28-May 4, 2022: 10 deaths, 4,249 new infections

new infections April 21-27, 2022: 11 deaths, 3,370 new infections

new infections April 14-20, 2022: 17 deaths, 1,736 new infections

new infections April 7-13, 2022: 8 deaths, 1,327 new infections

new infections March 31-April 6, 2022: 3 deaths, 1,194 new infections

new infections March 24-30, 2022: 6 deaths, 1,187 new infections

new infections March 17-23, 2022: 5 deaths, 827 new infections

new infections March 10-16, 2022: 14 deaths, 1,092 new infections

The latest weekly count includes 602 cases on Maui, 803 on Hawaiʻi Island, 377 on Kauaʻi, 10 on Molokaʻi, 10 on Lānaʻi, and 121 out of state. There are 5,276 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

Of this week’s 7,199 cases, there are 5,516 cases identified as confirmed, and 1,683 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 3,955 on O‘ahu (+1,321 probable); 590 on Hawai‘i Island (+213 probable); 506 on Maui (+96 probable); 353 on Kaua‘i (+24 probable); 4 on Molokaʻi (+6 probable); 8 on Lānaʻi (+2 probable); and 100 Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+21 probable).

The number of “active” cases statewide is 13,974, lower than last week’s total of 15,282 “active” cases statewide over two weeks.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,474, with nine new deaths reported over the past week.

*The state Department of Health updates deaths every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new daily cases is 52.7 per 100k; or an average of 86 per day over the last week. The countyʻs test positivity rate is 17.5%, and the statewide positivity rate is now 18.9%.

State officials announced a transition plan at the end of April from emergency response to public health management.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is calling for the public to use “respectful masking” and practice “COVIDsense” amid the recent hospitalizations on Maui.

As of 9 a.m. on June 16, 2022, the latest data available, there were 13 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, below both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 56 reported on Jan. 28, 2022. Of those hospitalized on Maui 0 individuals are in the ICU and 0 patients are on ventilators.

The new cases bring the cumulative total of cases to 297,851 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

To date, there have been 1,474 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 1,095 on Oʻahu, 140 in Maui County, 196 on Hawaiʻi Island, 31 on Kauaʻi and 12 deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mauliola Pharmacy at the Cameron Center in Wailuku, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Booster shots are also available at the pharmacy, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.)

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

Medical advice, treatment options for COVID patients:

Doctors on Call Maui offers information, medical advice, and can discuss treatment options with COVID-19 patients, including those who have self-tested at home. Doctors on Call offers private smartphone or iPhone telemedicine video visits. The telemedicine visits are confidential and covered by insurances. Telemedicine visits are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information is available at: doctorsoncallmaui.com or call 808-667-7676.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center is available on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

Children ages 5 through 11 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination.

Kaiser Permanente’s Maui Lani Medical Office is offering keiki vaccinations (Pfizer vaccine and booster) for children ages 5 to 11, by appointment. Schedule an appointment for your child via an e-visit on kp.org. Non-members may schedule by calling 808-243-6000 (TTY 711), Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

The Hawai‘i Department of Health transitioned from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting effective March 9, 2022. Case counts and vaccination updates are now published every Wednesday.