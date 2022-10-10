Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2022 COVID-19 update: 8 deaths, 1,273 new infections in Hawaiʻi
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,273 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2022. This is well below the most recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were eight COVID-19 deaths this week, one more than what was reported last week.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Oct. 5 was 71, according to the latest data issued by the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi.
As of 9 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2022, the latest data available, there were 14 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19. Of the 14 hospitalized individuals, nine are vaccinated (with eight boosted), and five are unvaccinated. None of these patients is in the ICU, and none are on a ventilator.
The number of hospitalized remains below both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 56 reported on Jan. 28, 2022.
- Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2022: eight deaths, 1,273 new infections
- Sept. 22-28, 2022: 7 deaths, 12,755* new infections *(includes 10,995 historic reinfections and 800 historic cases as a result of deduplication and cleaning of historic data).
- Sept. 16-21, 2022, 14 deaths, 1,132 new infections
- Sept. 8-15, 2022: 10 deaths, 1,343 new infections
- Sept. 1-7, 2022: 11 deaths, 1,215 new infections
- Aug. 25-31, 2022: 12 deaths, 1,777 new infections
- Aug. 18-24, 2022: 13 deaths, 2,219 new infections
- Aug. 11-17, 2022: 13 deaths, 2,696 new infections
- Aug. 4-10, 2022: 14 deaths, 3,189 new infections
- July 28-Aug. 3, 2022: 21 deaths, 3,689 new infections
- July 21-27, 2022: 23 deaths, 4,075 new infections
- July 14-20, 2022: 13 deaths, 4,329 new infections
- July 7-13, 2022: 11 deaths, 4,464 new infections
- June 30-July 6, 2022: 20 deaths, 4,381 new infections
- June 23-29, 2022: 15 deaths, 5,362 new infections
- June 16-22, 2022: 15 deaths, 5,482 new infections
- June 9-15, 2022: 9 death, 7199 new infections
- June 2-8, 2022: 8 deaths, 8,033 new infections
- May 26-June 1: 6 deaths, 8,124 new infections
- May 19-25: 5 deaths, 8,924 new infections
- May 12-18: 12 deaths, 7,149 new infections
- May 5-11, 2022: 6 deaths, 5,768 new infections
- April 28-May 4, 2022: 10 deaths, 4,249 new infections
- April 21-27, 2022: 11 deaths, 3,370 new infections
- April 14-20, 2022: 17 deaths, 1,736 new infections
- April 7-13, 2022: 8 deaths, 1,327 new infections
- March 31-April 6, 2022: 3 deaths, 1,194 new infections
- March 24-30, 2022: 6 deaths, 1,187 new infections
- March 17-23, 2022: 5 deaths, 827 new infections
- March 10-16, 2022: 14 deaths, 1,092 new infections
The latest weekly count includes 121 cases on Maui, 109 on Hawaiʻi Island, 90 on Kauaʻi, four on Molokaʻi, three on Lānaʻi, and 36 out of state. There are 910 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.
Of this week’s 1,273 cases, there are 1,090 cases identified as confirmed, and 183 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 741 on O‘ahu (+169 probable); 86 on Hawai‘i Island (+23 probable); 159 on Maui (-38 probable); 66 on Kaua‘i (+24 probable); four on Molokaʻi (+0 probable); three on Lānaʻi (+0 probable); and 31 Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+5 probable).
Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,694 with eight new deaths reported over the week.
In Maui County, the seven day average for new daily cases is 11.5 per 100,000; or an average of 17 per day over the week. The county’s test positivity rate is 4.1%, and the statewide positivity rate is now 6.3%.
The number of “active” cases statewide over two weeks increased to 2,191 up by 12 cases.
The new cases bring the cumulative total of cases to 357,232 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.
QUARANTINE UPDATES:
COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:
Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:
- Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Mauliola Pharmacy at the Cameron Center in Wailuku, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Booster shots are also available at the pharmacy, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.)
Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.
Medical advice, treatment options for COVID patients:
Doctors on Call Maui offers information, medical advice, and can discuss treatment options with COVID-19 patients, including those who have self-tested at home. Doctors on Call offers private smartphone or iPhone telemedicine video visits. The telemedicine visits are confidential and covered by insurances. Telemedicine visits are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information is available at: doctorsoncallmaui.com or call 808-667-7676.
COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:
For a comprehensive listing of Maui County vaccination sites and availability, go to mauinuistrong.info/vaccination-locations.
The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center is available on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.
