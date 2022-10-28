A children’s parade down Front Street in Lahaina and Halloween costume contests in Wailuku and Kahului are among the Halloween events scheduled on Maui this weekend.

KĪHEI

Friday, Oct. 28 — Haunted Block Party at Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei

The Kīhei 4th Friday event this month at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka features the Haunted Block Party.

The event will be held on Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. It will feature Halloween tricks and treats, stilt walkers, face painters, balloon twisting, dinosaur rides, a keiki costume contest and 4 Kids Quick Science along with T-Rex the realistic dinosaur. There will be candy for children of all ages.

The block party also will have live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts and great local shopping.

Free entertainment is by the US Pacific Fleet’s Big Wave Brass Band, Catz Under the Stars, Benny Uyetak and Nevah Too Late in the Food Court. Maui’s Classic Cruisers also will be on display near the Keiki Zone.

Free parking is across the street at Azeka Makai in the Kīhei Plaza. Longʻs parking lot charges $10 for parking and is not affiliated with Kihei 4th Friday.

Kihei 4th Friday always is looking for volunteers. For more information, go to www.kiheifridays.com or www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.

LAHAINA

Saturday, Oct. 29, 3-6 p.m. — Lahaina Canneryʻs annual Spooktacular Halloween

The free, family friendly event will feature a Brenton and His Bag-O-Tricks Magic strolling through the Cannery, balloon twisting, keiki crafts, trick-or-treating, and be sure to lookout for Cruella De Vil to take photos.

Both keiki and families are encouraged to enter in the annual costume contest with prizes awarded to each age category of 0-2, 3-5, 6-10 and family. A grand prize of two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines will be awarded to an overall winner.

Registration for the costume contest is from 3-4 p.m. Visit LahainaCannery.com for a full schedule of events.

Monday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. — 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street

The annual keiki Halloween parade on Front Street is scheduled on Oct. 31.

Children are invited to don their best costume, walk down Front Street and have the chance to walk across stage and get their bag of goodies.

The event is slated to begin at 4 p.m. at the Outlets of Maui, at the corner of Front Street and Papalaua Street. Front Street will be closed from Papalaua Street through Prison Street until the keiki parade is finished.

“We’ll have the traditional kick off by Parade Marshall Mayor Victorino, who will lead the Lahainaluna Marching Band and Maui Shriners Clubs along beautiful Front Street,” said Joseph Pluta, the parade’s master of ceremonies for over 43 years.

A friendly reminder that this is a pedestrian parade only, so please no vehicles, bicycles, skateboards, or golf carts etc. Front Street will reopen immediately following the keiki parade.

“We hope this event brings a smile to our keiki, who have missed out on this fun night due to the pandemic,” Patel said, “and we look forward to bringing this back on a larger scale in 2023.”

Note: Representatives from the Lahaina Restoration Foundation have provided clarification that there is NO Halloween in Lahaina, except for the kids parade. Front Street will ONLY be closed for the keiki parade and will open up after that. Various bars and restaurants have Halloween plans, but there is no coordinated event outside of the keiki parade that will require a road closure.

KAHULUI

Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 to 6 p.m. — Maui Mall Village “Halloween Skele-bration”

Maui Mall Village’s annual Halloween Skele-bration is back featuring a keiki & ‘ohana costume contest and trick-or-treating for children of all ages. Trick-or-treating will take place at participating Maui Mall Village merchants between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., while supplies last. Registration for the costume contest starts at 4 p.m. The family-friendly competition is open to keiki ages 0-12 and their ‘ohana and will begin at 5 p.m. at Center Court.

This year’s categories include keiki ages up to 3, keiki 4 to 8, keiki ages 9-12, and ‘Ohana Costumes with a combination of family and keiki costumes. The contest is limited up to 6 family members per entry. Participation is limited to 50 entries per category. Keiki and Ohana winners will receive prizes from select Maui Mall Village merchants for first, second, and third place in different age groups as well as an ‘ohana category. Family and friends are encouraged to come dressed in their best Halloween costumes, dance to spooky songs and make memories by taking selfies at a special Halloween-themed photo station.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 4:30 to 7 p.m. — County of Maui to present free Halloween Drive-Thru Adventure at Keōpūolani Park

Keōpūolani Halloween Drive-Through. (10.31.20) PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui will again host a scary but fun Halloween Drive-Thru Adventurefrom 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Keōpūolani Regional Park, Mayor Michael Victorino announced today. No reservations are needed, just drive up and enjoy the fun, according to the announcement.

Event highlights include Maui Classic Cruisers’ vintage car showcase, LahainaTown Action Committee’s popular Mystery Maze, and a Pumpkin Patch. Generous treat stations will be staffed by volunteers from the County of Maui and community partners.

Enter the Halloween Drive-Thru Adventure by making a right turn onto Keopuolani Parkway from Wahinepiʻo Avenue. A Keiki Buckle-up Area will be available for families with babies and young children so youngsters can get safely get back into their car seats and boosters before exiting onto Kanaloa Avenue.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 4-8 p.m. — Maui Sunday Market “Thriller” Halloween event

Maui Sunday Market will hold a fun, family-friendly Halloween event on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot (65 West Ka‘ahumanu Ave., next to Burger King).

The event will feature food trucks, product vendors, live entertainment, as well as the following scheduled lineup:

Keiki Candy Lane (trick or treating from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.)

Pet Costume Contest (5:30 p.m.)

Keiki Parade (6 p.m.)

Get Up and Dance with Thriller and more (6:15 p.m.)

Admission and parking is free.

The Maui Sunday Market is supported by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. Visit www.MauiSundayMarket for more information.

The event is hosted by the Maui Food Technology Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging, educating and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking to earn a living through value-added products, agriculture, cultural practices, environmental sustainability, technology and economic diversification.

Monday, Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m. — Holo Holo Halloween at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

An evening of candy, a costume contest, prizes and more occurs at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center as part of the shopping center’s Holo Holo Halloween event. Costume contest winners will receive a Fun Factory Gift Card, A $25 cashier’s check sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, and of course, more goodies, Children ages up to 13 are able to enter the contest. Be sure to Pre-register here.

WAILUKU

Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 to 8 p.m. — Hui No Ke Ola Pono’s Hui Heleui: Nightmare on Mahalani Street!

Hui No Ke Ola Pono hosts a Halloween-themed family-friendly health fair “Hui Heleui: Nightmare on Mahalani Street!” on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the J Walter Cameron Center located at 95 Mahalani Street.

Hui Heleui: Nightmare on Mahalani Street!

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite character and bring the ʻohana for a fun-filled night at this health and resource fair.

Keiki will be able to trick or treat with community vendors and fill out their stamp cards to be entered to win raffle prizes. There will be vendors, music, a haunted house and more.

Hui No Ke Ola Pono will be offering free dental treatment for keiki. Free dental treatment includes a screening and cleaning. To participate, fill out a registration form online at: https://forms.gle/SAMqB1hNcUBkdG5cA

The pre-registration form for the dental clinic will close on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Walk-in registrations are welcome. Each child who participates at the dental clinic will have a chance to win an electric scooter, tablet, or gift card.

Due to limited parking, organizers will only be offering parking at the J. Walter Cameron Center for event staff, volunteers, vendors, and handicapped event attendees. Parking will be at Maui Lani Shopping Center and free shuttle transportation will be provided to the event by MEO Transportation.

Event registration is available via eventbrite.com.

The 2nd Annual Keiki Halloween Festival takes place at the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 to 8 p.m. — 2nd Annual Keiki Halloween Festival at Imua

Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden is holding the 2nd Annual Keiki Halloween Festival, with a keiki costume contest, entertainment by Uncle Wayne and the Howling Dog Band, miniature horses, and food trucks.

For online registration, including a fee per family, go to imuagarden.org/halloween.

UPCOUNTRY

Monday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m. — Seabury Hall to host Halloween Trunk or Treat

Seabury Hall to host Halloween Trunk or Treat. PC: courtesy

Seabury Hall will host a Trunk or Treatevent on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at its campus in Makawao.

This family-friendly drug and alcohol-free event is designed for and open to keiki ages Pre-K through Grade 4. Organizers say the event will provide an opportunity for a safe trick-or-treat experience. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to come in costume with a trick-or-treat bag and must be accompanied by their parents or guardians for the entire event.

Interested families can register online at: https://givepul.se/19xgye Registration for the event is required and will be on a first come first serve basis.

On the day of the event, guests should enter the school via Olinda Road and may park in the upper parking lot. There will be a registration table at the front circle. Registered guests are asked to not arrive more than 10 minutes prior to their scheduled trunk or treat slot. Trunk or treaters will parade through campus down to Cooper House for the event and exit through the Middle School hall and stairway.