The West Maui wildfire is now 80% contained, according to an update provided by Maui Fire Department officials.

Today marks Day 7 of the fire, which has scarred 2,100 acres since it was first reported in Kauaʻula Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said crews continue to monitor the area. He said there was a small flare up mauka of Launiupoko this afternoon, which was quickly extinguished by Air 1.

Kauaʻula Valley fire, taken from Pua Niu Way in Launiupoko at about 1:30 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022. PC: Bob C

