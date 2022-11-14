Maui News

Day 7: West Maui wildfire now 80% contained

November 14, 2022, 4:25 PM HST
* Updated November 14, 4:26 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The West Maui wildfire is now 80% contained, according to an update provided by Maui Fire Department officials.

Today marks Day 7 of the fire, which has scarred 2,100 acres since it was first reported in Kauaʻula Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said crews continue to monitor the area. He said there was a small flare up mauka of Launiupoko this afternoon, which was quickly extinguished by Air 1.

Kauaʻula Valley fire, taken from Pua Niu Way in Launiupoko at about 1:30 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022. PC: Bob C
  • Day 7 coverage: LINK.
  • Day 5 coverage: LINK.
  • Day 4 coverage: LINK.
  • Day 3 coverage: LINK.
  • Day 2 coverage: LINK.
  • Day 1 coverage: LINK.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kulahaven Farms Rainbow Trout Aquaponics Farm To Close At Years End 2Day 5 Maui Fire Department Air And Ground Crews Battle Stubborn West Maui Wildfire 3Banyan Tree Bliss Named Winning Entry In 2023 Lahaina Poster Contest 4Maui Kahu Wayne Higa Holds On To Faith In Effort To Restore 146 Year Old Kaʻahumanu Church An Early Symbol Of Womens Rights 5Maui Obituaries Week Ending Nov 13 2022 6Video Surveillance Shows Clumsy Thief In Smash And Grab Burglary At Hi Tech Paʻia