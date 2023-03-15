For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for March 16 – 22, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula-Paia, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Bonnie Raitt coming to Maui

Bonnie Raitt. PC: Courtesy

Bonnie Raitt who won three Grammys in 2023 is bringing her tour to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on March 31, a Friday, at 7 p.m.

Raitt, a singer, songwriter and guitarist, blends blues, R&B, rock and pop into award-winning albums such as “Something To Talk About,” “Nick Of Time” and “Luck of the Draw.” She’s received Billboards Women in Music Awards and received the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Special guest John Cruz will open for her.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Frankie Valli & Four Seasons perform Friday

Courtesy via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

American legendary singer Frankie Valli performs at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’ Yokouchi Pavilion and A&B Amphitheatre Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Valli, the original Jersey boy himself, and the Four Seasons sold over 100 million records worldwide. He performs with a new Four Seasons group as backup. His incredible career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles, including Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Rag Doll, December ‘63 – Oh What A Night, Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You, and, Grease.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Entertainment by Kamalei Kawaʻa takes place during a celebration honoring Queen Ka’ahumanu.

A ceremony to honor Queen Ka’ahumanu takes place Friday at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

Birthday of Queen Ka’ahumanu observed Friday

A ceremony followed by entertainment and hula takes place to honor the late Queen Kaahumanu at the Queen Ka’ahumunu Center on her birthday Friday, March 17, starting 6 p.m. The ‘Ahahui Ka’ahumanu Society ladies will drape a lei around the statue of Ka’ahumanu, followed by entertainment by Kamalei Kawa’a at 7 p.m. “We’ve been so blessed to have a relationship with ʻAhahui Ka‘ahumanu Society and honoring our Queen has been tradition for many generations,” said Center general manager, Kauwela Bisquera. “We hope everyone will come down to witness the cultural protocol at her statue and then stay for Kamaʻāina Nights – QKC’s locally grown concert series for the entire ‘ohana.”

Atamira Dance Company performs March 24

Atamira Te Wheke, Jinki Cambronero. Atamira Dance Company, the foremost creator and presenter of contemporary Maori dance, is coming to Maui on March 25. PC: Caleb Heke

New Zealand’s Atamira Dance Company performs at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center March 24, Friday, at 7:30 p.m.

The group is the foremost creator and presenter of Maori contemporary dance. The dance piece draws inspiration from the powers of the great oceanic mythological creature, The Octopus. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Josh Tatofi is among artists performing at celebration to honor Prince Kuhio. Photo courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Prince Kuhio Day, March 24

A public celebration honoring Prince Kūhiō takes place at Ka’ahumanu Center Friday from 4 p.m.to 8:30 p.m. The event on March 24, a Friday, features free keiki activities, hands-on exhibits, Hawaiian music and hula.

Entertainers include award-winning artist Josh Tatofi, Kūikawā, and the Kalama School ʻUkulele Band under the direction of Benny Uyetake. There also will be exhibits about the Waihe’e Limu Restoration. Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana’ole, born on March 26, 1871, was a delegate to the U.S. Congress and instrumental in establishing the Hawaiian Homestead Act setting aside land for homesteads for native Hawaiians.The event is made possible with the support of the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art, Kauahea Inc., Keauhou Shopping Center, Huihui Restaurant at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, KPOA 93.5FM and Pacific Media Group, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club. For more information, visit facebook.com/princekuhiomaui.

ʻIke Kanaka exhibition ends Saturday

An invitational exhibit ʻIke Kanaka, featuring 10 contemporary Kanaka ‘Oiwi artists, is on display at the Schaefer International Gallery through March 18, a Saturday. Admission is free. It’s a bi-lingual exhibit integrated with olelo Hawaiʻi. Participating artists include Bernice Akamine, Kalai Blakemore, Hoaka Delos Reyes, Solomon Enos, Pohaku Kahoʻohanohano, Lehuauakea, Kawika Lum-Nelmida, Meleanna Aluli Meyer, Aulii Mitchell, and Cory Kamehanaokala Holt Taum. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for select Castle Theatre and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to MauiArts.org.

Joshua Radin performs March 18

Joshua Radin

Singer Joshua Radin performs at Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. Radin emerged in 2004 as a troubadour.

During his career thus far, he’s tallied more than 1 billion streams, moved 1 million-plus albums worldwide, and scored a gold certification for the single “I’d Rather Be With You” with 5.9 million views on youtube.

His music has appeared in more than 200 films, television series, and commercials. He’s played to sold out crowds around the globe and shared the stage with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, Sheryl Crow, Tori Amos and more.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Spirit Fest 2023 weekend

Spirit Fest 2023 is being held this weekend at the Science Building at Maui Community College. The conference, taking place on March 17, 18 and 19, brings together spiritual leaders to share ideas. For more information, go to https://www.kuanaike.org/spiritfest or call 808-368-4684.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m.

The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, March 18, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Fundraiser for Maui OnStage, March 25

A “Black and White Affair” fundraiser to raise money for Maui OnStage is taking place at The Leis Family Class Act Dining Room on the University of Hawaii-Maui’s Pa’ina Building on Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. The fundraiser will feature songs from the upcoming Maui OnStage musical “Something Rotten!” For more information including ticket purchases, go to mauionstage.com.

“Impromptu” night, La Empanada Saturday

Tom Stryker on the chromatic harmonic performs with accompaniment by Sal Godinez on keyboard and Jimmy C on drums and vocals at The Empanada Lady Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, including reservations and cover, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Cages or Wings, this weekend

Maui Academy of Performing Arts continues its run about an original musical revue “Cages or Wings” is continuing Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19. Performances start at 7:30 p.m., except for 3 p.m. on Sunday. Inspired by the stories from the cast and creative team’s personal lives, Cages or Wings takes us on a musical journey through moments in life when we find ourselves hidden but wanting to be seen. Moments were torn between dark memories and a bright future. Cages or Wings, which do we prefer? It’s directed by David C. Johnston, with musical direction by John Rowehl. For more information including tickets, go to mauiacademy.org.

Musicians Swap Meet, Saturday

A Musicians Swap Meet takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, March 18, at 8 a.m. Musical instruments and sound equipment are expected to be on sale. There’s limited space to reserve tables to display items. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or aall 808-250-955.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, March 20, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. Valdriz’s website is gerivaldriz.com For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

David Fraser and the breakfast club

Pianist-singer David Fraser performs blues for free at the Maui Coffee Attic, often joined by friends, Wednesday, March 22, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Bailey House tours

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hōʻikeʻike featuring exhibits is open from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop at 2375A Main Street is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

KĪHEI

Pride and Prejudice, good reviews

A different look at the Jane Austen-based story Pride and Prejudice continues at ProArts Playhouse Friday, March 10, and runs through March 26. The play, written by Kate Hamill and directed by Lin McEwan, is receiving good reviews from the audience. Actor-theatrical producer Vinnie Linares called the play “provocative…It is a whole new take on a time honored story…a good farcical shake as a script…we get to see some wonderul new talent on the stage, actors we will want to see in future shows…” This P&P for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?! Literature’s greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical…” For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

Church organizes meals fundraiser this weekend

St. Theresa’s Church is having its annual fundraising weekend, March 17 through 19, to raise money to feed all who are hungry, including seniors. The Church prepares, serves and delivers 85 meals a day, and donations go to the serving of meals, with no administrative cost. There is a rummage sale in the church hall. The fundraising activity takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and from 8:01 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to halekaukau.org.

Danyel Alana’s album launch party, April 1

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana is having a launch party for her album “Soul Love” at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill April 1, Saturday, from 6 to 10:30 p.m. The trio Kanekoa is opening the show. Here’s a song, “Every Part Of Me.” She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. Alana has recently released her single Off the Ground. Tickets are available at her website DanyelAlana.com.

Gilliom & Esquire at Nalu’s

Singer-songwriter Kaulana Kanekoa performs with ukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, March 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. Kanekoa is the lead singer of ukulele-powered band Kanekoa that toured U.S. cities in 2022. Esquire is the ukulele virtuoso in the touring band Kanekoa. For more information, go to kaulanakanekoa.com or naluskihei.com.

Steve Craig at Tiki, Thursday

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, March 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

808Vibez at Haleakava, Friday

808Vibez entertains with reggae music at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Friday, March 17, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, March 17, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Anthony Pfluke at Nalu’s Friday

Progressive slack key artist Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian folk music and original tunes at Nalu’s in Kihei Friday, March 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, go anthonypfluke.com, naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Danyel Alana at Nalu’s Saturday & Sunday

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. Check out her album release on April 1 at danyelalana.com For more information, go naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, March 18, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, March 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Tree Of Life music, performance, Sunday

Actor Andreas Wisniewski and cellist George Gusev take a metaphysical journey through the legacy of poets and writers from different parts of the world. The performance “Tree Of Life” takes place at the ProArts Playhouse Sunday, March 19, at 7 p.m. Wisniewski is a German actor best known for his portrayal of Necros in the James Bond film The Living Daylights. He is also known for playing Karl’s evil brother Tony in 1988’s Die Hard. Guseve is a Russian cellist and composer. For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com.

Blue Diamond Trio, Sunday

The Blue Diamond Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist and a drummer performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill Sunday, March 19, from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served. The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to diamondsicebar.com or call 808-874-9299.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe performs at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, March 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond, Monday and Tuesday

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, March 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Maui Brews Tuesday, March 21, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, March 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, March 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644.

LAHAINA

The Eucharist Miracles of the World Exhibition

The Eucharist Miracles of the World Exhibition continues on display at Saint Marianne Hall at Maria Lanakila Church through March Sunday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free. It’s a Vatican-approved exhibition on Eucharistic Miracles that have occurred over the centuries. The exhibition was designed and created by Blessed Carlo Acutis who died at age 15 from leukemia. For more information, send a query to [email protected] or go to MariaLanakila.org.

Mick Fleetwood’s House Of Rumours, Monday and Tuesday

Coming up fast is Mick Fleetwood and his House of Rumours band’s spring event on Monday and Tuesday, March 20 and 21. The concerts take place each night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with Fleetwood, the drummer of legendary Fleetwood Mac, and singers Gretchen Rhodes and Eric Gilliom.

Rhodes performs soulful blues and rock and has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Gilliom has performed to sold out houses as an actor in his one-man play White Hawaiian at the ProArts Playhouse and also as the lead singer in the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the ʻĪao Theatre. There also are two nights of concerts in April and May.

For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 602 Front Street Thursday, March 16, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursday, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net

Lia Live Friday

Lia Live performs reggae with a rock influence at Halekava Friday, March 17, from 8 to 10 p.m. Her website is lialivehi.com For more information, go to halekava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Pianist Louise Lambert plays at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday nights.

Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist-singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry nightly Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Gleb Goloubetski. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com .

Pfluke at Fleetwood’s Saturday noon

Slack key artist Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian folk music at the rooftop stage at Fleetwood’s Saturday, March 18, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Rose O’Leary, Wednesday

Singer-pianist Rose O’Leary performs a solo act singing pop, rock, and rhythm and blues at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, March 22, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Rose covers a wide variety of genres featuring covers by artists like Elton John, Amy Winehouse, Queen, The Beatles and Nora Jones. On a separate stage, The House Shakers including bassist and Grammy winner Lenny Castellanos performs. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Hawaiian Soul film presented on March 25

The film Hawaiian Soul about the contributions of Protect Kahoʻolawe Ohana advocate George Helm at the beginning of the Hawaiʻi Renaissance in the 1970s takes place on the grounds of the Lahaina Prison on March 25, Saturday, at 7 p.m.. Helm is credited with introducing the term “Aloha ʻĀina,” in his case it meant taking care of the land and the cessation of the military bombing of Kahoʻolawe. Admission is free. Bring mats and low back chairs. The program includes this short film and two others as well. Free parking can be found at the Prison St. lot, corner of Prison Street and Front Street.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. On the Foundation’s 60th anniversary, here’s a profile on its vital historical work. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org.

Lahaina Art Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, March 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, March 21, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

Coconut weaving lesson, Wednesday

A free lesson in coconut weaving is offered for free at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Wednesday, March 22, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Tuesday and Wednesday, March 21 and 22, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls and with Margie Heart and Seanna Daise entertain at Java Jazz Saturday, March 18. Entertainment is from 7 to 10 p.m. both days. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, March 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com. Hale Mo’olele restaurant may be reached by calling 808-667-2525.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Celebration of the Arts, April 7-8

Coming up soon is the “31st annual Celebration of the Arts” at the Ritz-Carleton Maui, Kapalua on April 7-8.

It’s a celebration of the arts with more than 60 of the state’s Hawaiian artisans, educators, cultural practitioners, speakers, and entertainers. This year’s theme, “He aha lo’u Juliana…what is my responsibility?” focuses on the role of Hawaiians as they make individual decisions to affect the future. Events include stories of hula lineage from respected kumu hula Kamaka Kukona, Nāpua Greig, and Kathy Ralar, a medicinal plant tour with Hawaiian wellness practitioner Kahu Lyons Naone, Polynesian way finding with Kala Babayan Tanaka, a kalo tasting with taro farmers, an exploration of what it’s like to be African American in Hawaiʻi; and musical performances by Brother Noland and Waipuna, as well as displays of arts and crafts and Hawaii’s first female falsetto contest “Leo Haʻihaʻi Falsetto Contest and tours of Maui’s voyaging canoe Moʻokiha O Piʻilani. The events are open to the public, with exception of the Celebration of Island Tastes and the falsetto contest which requires tickets.

The resort is offering a special kamaʻāina rate for rooms by calling the concierge desk at 808-669-5200. Tickets are also available to the falsetto contest and Celebration of Island Tastes by calling the concierge desk.

Ken Emerson will be performing on steel guitar and slack key guitar with multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku Wednesday, March 22.

Ken Emerson joins Kahumoku for a night

Renown slack key and lap steel guitarist Ken Emerson will be joining multiple Grammy-award winning George Kahumoku and his Ohana at the Nāpilikai Resort Wednesday, March 22, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.

Emerson is known for performing slack key, then dropping his guitar to his lap, pulling out his steel bar and playing the same guitar lap steel style. His music is sometimes pulled from the swing jazz era, and his repetoire spans into other finger-styles of guitar. Besides Kahumoku, the show includes the ukulele talents Peter D, Max Angel, and JJ Jerome for a lively jam session and the beautiful Wainani dances hula. George’s Grammy and Lifetime Achievement Awards on display.

Tickets at www.SlackKeyShow.com or for kamaʻāina rate call 808-669-3858.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, March 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Her website is danyelalana.com For more information, go to Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

MĀʻALAEA

Brown Chicken Brown Cow String Band Friday

The national touring band Brown Chicken Brown Cow String Band performs at da Maui Playground Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m.

The band performs original music and the occasional classic of one of their influences, including Bluegrass, Gypsy, Folk, Old-Time, Celtic and even Classical. Here’s members performing “The Pendulum” and Old Kentucky Waltz.

The band, whose roots originate in the Appalachian Mountains of southern West Virginia, features four multi-instrumental musicians that have spent over a decade traveling, writing and performing together. During that time they have created a rare and deep bond that can be observed in their music. While making their music they listen and react to subtle nuances in each other’s playing, this invokes spontaneous ripples of creativity and makes their sound unique and distinguishable from performance to performance.

Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Hot Country Nights coming Saturday

DJ Mash-up Mike presents Hot Country Nights at da Maui Playground Saturday, March 18, at 8 p.m.

The event includes a dance instructor and features country gear vendors.

Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO-KULA-PĀʻIA

Falsetto winner at The Point Café

Falsetto champion Lahela Lee Park will be performing at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Organic Vodka in lower Kula Sunday, March 19, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Park was the 2022 winner of Hulu Lindsey Falsetto Contest at the Ritz-Carleton Maui, Kapalua during its annual Celebration of the Arts. Earlier in the day, the Zenshin Daiko Drummers will be performing from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Ocean Organic Vodka offers complimentary entertainment daily, along with ticketed tours and tastes of various products at its distillery.

Slack key guitar master Shem Kahawaii performs Thursday, March 16, and Jason Arcilla entertains Friday, March 17, with island-style music. Slack key master Shem Kahawai returns to perform Saturday, March 18. On Monday, March 20, Nā Hōkū nominee ukulele master CJ Boom Helekahi performs, followed by Kahawaii Tuesday, March 21. Randall Rospond sings rock, blues and country Wednesday, March 22.

The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival.

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall, Friday

Salsa and bachata dance lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m. On sale are Tio Eduardo’s Tasty Tacos. Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to www.drnat.com.

Upcountry Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, March 18, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

Eddie Flotte’s paintings to be exhibited

A reception is scheduled on March 24, a Friday, at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center to celebrate the exhibition of the works of artist Eddie Flotte who has rendered stunningly nostalgic paintings of Maui, especially Pāʻia. The exhibition “Retrospective: Eddie Flotte – These Are the Moments of ‘Those Were the Days.’” It’s from 5 to 7 p.m. An in-person walkthrough takes place on April 4, Tuesday, from 4 to 5 p.m. Eddie Flotte landed on Maui in 1985 with the tools of his trade, a bit of skill, and an intense desire to make the most of his talent. Within his first month, he met his muse, Sandy Cotton, who has supported Flotte’s work. The paintings in this exhibition are described as “love letters” that capture the last days of Maui plantation life before the wave of modern development. His work also depicts his travels and extended stays in \Wyeth’s Chadds Ford, The Wetlands of the Jersey Shore, and the area around his hometown of Ambler, PA. The Eddie Flotte Retrospective Exhibition is sponsored by Jeremy and Michelle Baldwin.

Artist Eddie Flotte

The Hui offers art classes for adults and children. Gift items from artists are on sale at the gift shop. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

St. Paddy’s Day Party at Mulligans, Friday

A St. Patricks Day Party takes place at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, March 17. Doors open at 11 a.m. For more information, including reservations, call 808-874-1131 or go to mulligansontheblue.com.

Paula Fuga at The Shops

Hawaiian entertainer Paula Fuga is coming soon to The Shops At Wailea for a free performance on March 31, Friday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fuga sings Hawaiian rock, reggae, pop and a folk and her original tunes. She sometimes tours with Jack Johnson. Fuga’s songs have reached well beyond Hawaii’s shores. Her song, If Ever, has reached more than 13 million listens on Spotify. Here’s “If Ever” as performed by Jack Johnson and Fuga on youtube. Her website if PaulaFugaHawaii.com.

Mulligans’ weekend music

Tempa Singer with the Naor Nave perform original soul folk and eclectic covers Saturday, March 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. On Sunday, March 19, Island Soul performs at sunset from 5 to 8 p.m. There’s a dance floor. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, March 16, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, March 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Benoits’ jazz, Sunday

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, March 19, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com or call 808-879-7177.

